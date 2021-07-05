In supply crunch, dealers look to other dealers

Similar situations are occurring across the U.S. after production essentially halted for eight weeks early in the pandemic and have only been made worse by the global shortage of microchips.

Hanks said last week that his Chevrolet store had only eight or nine new vehicles on its lot, adding, "We usually have 300 to 400."

Even the allure of above-sticker prices for vehicles is not enough to lead retailers such as Hanks to part with what they have on the ground — unless it's an even trade, such as one pickup for another.

In addition to not wanting to lose allocations from the factory, dealers who spoke with Automotive News said they were reluctant to sell their vehicles to other dealers because of the need to keep their employees making money.

"I got to get my salespeople and all my managers every swing at the plate I can with every car I have," said Michael Brown, owner of Empire Automotive Group in New York. "My people need to make a living."

Brown said most of the new-vehicle brands he represents have less than a 30-day supply at his stores.

He is trying to acquire every used car and truck he can. That includes buying off the street — scouring Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace listings, for example — and purchasing off-lease vehicles, while also trying to pluck cars and trucks from the service lane.

That last effort is a new one for Brown. His staff, like those at many other retailers, more typically would be trying to sell vehicles to service-lane customers rather than trying to buy their cars.

"The thought is maybe since they're a two-car family or three-car family, but one [person] is working from home, they might not need it," Brown said. "They might like the equity chunk right now."

Many vehicle owners are finding themselves in a good equity position. With generally slim supply and strong demand, new and used vehicles have been commanding record prices.

U.S. dealerships have about 1.3 million fewer vehicles on their lots compared with the middle of 2020, according to Cox Automotive.

The average new-vehicle transaction price climbed to a record $40,206 in June, according to J.D. Power — almost $1,700 more than the previous record, which was set just the month before.

The situation has made Nick Keaton quite busy.