Subaru turns up the heat in the Sunbelt

Despite the Sunbelt including two of the country's most populous states, Texas and Florida, as well as the most populous county in the nation, Los Angeles County, Subaru was missing out, even though it already had a majority of its retailers in place in the region.

"At that point in time, there wasn't a brand more geographically skewed, in terms of its sales and where we sold cars and where we didn't sell cars, than Subaru," said Jeff Walters, Subaru of America's senior vice president of sales. "That certainly just came from decades of building a reputation thanks to our four-wheel drive and awd, with its capability in bad weather and in snow. But starting a decade ago, if we were to really grow, be viable and become a success, we knew that we would have to get a lot of that incremental growth out of the South."

So Subaru began to put its plan in motion.

"We did have a plan that encompassed everything that we thought we would need to do better," Walters told Automotive News. "It had different components. For most of the last decade, we've been pretty tight on inventory. We had to make sure that we were getting those retailers sufficient cars to grow and the right cars for their market. We had to help them with their advertising, because our brand awareness certainly is a bit lower down there. We worked with the retailers to get them incremental advertising so they could work on their Tier 3 plans."

Subaru also rolled out a complimentary maintenance program called Maintain the Love, which covers two years of scheduled maintenance. Almost all Sunbelt markets are eligible for it, Walters said.

"We wanted to make sure that we would be doing everything we could to get that customer back and serviced at that store with complimentary maintenance," he said. "If you could generate that service loyalty, hopefully that would go a long way to keeping the purchase loyalty."