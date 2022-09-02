Board sides with Subaru dealership in sale dispute

Subaru's New England distributor "unreasonably withheld consent of the sale" of Prime Subaru Manchester to Group 1 Automotive Inc. last year, New Hampshire's Motor Vehicle Industry Board has ruled.
The fate of the store — the lone dealership left in the once-sprawling Prime Automotive Group owned by troubled alternative asset management firm GPB Capital Holdings — has been in limbo for nearly a year. Despite the board's Aug. 12 ruling, a conclusion doesn't appear imminent. Distributor Subaru of New England, which is blocking the sale over what it calls poor performance by Group 1 at another Subaru dealership, plans to appeal the decision. Most of Prime's dealerships were sold to Group 1 last November.
In the order siding with Prime Subaru, the board wrote it believes Subaru of New England "preferred another buyer for Prime" over Group 1, rejecting the distributor's rationale that an existing Group 1-owned Subaru store, Ira Subaru in Danvers, Mass., was the "worst of the worst" of its dealerships in service performance. The board also denied a counterprotest by Subaru of New England.
Subaru of New England indicated it will appeal the board's decision, first through a rehearing to the motor vehicle board, which means it may be some time before a final determination is made as to whether Group 1 can acquire Prime Subaru Manchester. GPB Automotive Portfolio limited partnership, a holding company, will continue to operate the dealership for now, the partnership said in an August regulatory filing.
"We are extremely disappointed in the New Hampshire Motor Vehicle Industry Board's decision," Bryan Dumais, vice president of market development for Subaru of New England, said in a statement.
"It violates Subaru of New England's rights under state law and our dealer agreement," he added. "It is unreasonable to force anyone into a personal services relationship with a poor performer that has let you down in the past. The board made fundamental errors of law on both the protest and counterprotest and conducted an unfair hearing that we will give it the opportunity to correct through an application for rehearing. Subaru of New England will act to protect our rights under the statutory process and further proceedings in court if necessary."