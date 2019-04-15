Storms damage dealerships in Texas, Ohio

Matthew Richmond, WCPN

Several dealerships suffered significant losses from powerful storms that traveled from Texas to Ohio over the weekend.

North Park Lexus at Dominion, in San Antonio, Texas, had nearly $1 million in damage after a hailstorm struck the area on Saturday, according to NBC News Channel 4.

The hail damaged more than 500 cars, including cracked windows and dented bodies. One image showed an imprint where hail broke through a vehicle's rear window.

Two dealerships located about 90 miles southwest of Cleveland in Shelby, Ohio, suffered significant damage after a tornado touched down in the area Sunday.

Images provided by Fox 8 Cleveland of Rocket Chevrolet showed a heavily damaged structure and debris spread across the lot.

Donley Ford, across the street, also took a significant hit, according to WKYC-TV.

The storm downed multiple telephone lines and traffic lights along Route 39.

The violent weather had left nearly 115,000 customers without electricity in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Ohio and North Carolina as of early Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.US.

The severe weather first targeted the South on Saturday and continued its path of destruction into the mid-Atlantic by Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said that more than a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed in the South. At least eight people were killed.

Automotive News made multiple attempts to get comment from Donley Ford, North Park Lexus at Dominion and Rocket Chevrolet.

