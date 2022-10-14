Stellantis, Ford and GM dealerships acquired in 4 transactions

Four dealership groups bought domestic-brand stores in second-quarter and third-quarter transactions.

Here's a look at the deals involving dealerships in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey and Michigan. One of the deals involved a group ranked on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S.

I.g. Burton adds another Stellantis dealership

Charles Burton and MJ Lofland of i.g. Burton Auto Group added another Stellantis store to the retailer's portfolio Aug. 17, purchasing Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware from father-son owners Gary Hendrixson Sr. and Gary Hendrixson Jr.

The store was renamed i.g. Burton Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Newark.

Charles Burton is the group's president and owner. Lofland told Automotive News the purchase brings his group to 10 new-car dealerships, all in Delaware and eastern Maryland: four General Motors, four Stellantis, one Mercedes-Benz and one BMW dealership.

The group also owns a pair of Blue Bird school bus stores, Lofland said.

The Stellantis store was the Hendrixsons' only new-car dealership, Lofland said. After decades in the business, they believed it was time to step away, according to Lofland.

"I think they were just ready to get out," Lofland said. They were "legacy dealers — they had operated the business for over 40 years."

I.g. Burton thought the store would fit nicely into its portfolio, Lofland said.

"We're certainly circling the wagon looking for opportunities, and we really like the Stellantis brand," he said. "It's within our market, and we feel really, really good about the Stellantis product."

Lofland also said acquiring new dealerships provides promotional opportunities for his staff, something the group values in its culture.

"We really look to grow from within, and we're buying more stores to provide opportunities for our current staff and give them a platform for growth," Lofland said.

Gershon Rosenzweig and Matt Wilkins of the Northeast region of Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm, facilitated the transaction.