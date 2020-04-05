Staying open puts dealers at risk for police action

Keeping a store open in defiance of orders that ban sales could lead to financial trouble and jail time, or even put dealer licenses in jeopardy, dealer lawyers say.

Stephen Dietrich, a dealer lawyer and partner with Holland and Knight in Denver, said dealerships and dealers first would see an escalation of actions. But a dealer license could be lost in extreme circumstances and over time.

"If you got to that level that the state or local government was that angry with you and you just kept flaunting this law, would they shut you down under a public health issue, where they literally come and lock the doors?" Dietrich said. "And then you have a question, perhaps a longer-term question, of is that violation then going to affect your dealer license."

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt's order to close nonessential businesses names motor vehicle and parts dealers as essential, and the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association has advised dealerships they can remain open for sales and service.

The city of Norman is under a separate stay-at-home order that took effect March 25 and lasts at least through April 14. It cites auto supply and repair as essential but requires showrooms be shut.

Norman police issued tickets to Oklahoma Motorcars on March 27 and March 31.

"Our goal is not to put someone in jail at this point," police spokeswoman Jensen said. "We just are trying to work through the seriousness of the proclamation and make people understand that this is serious and it's in the best interest of public safety and public health."

The citations to Oklahoma Motorcars were the first the city had issued, though it had investigated 66 complaints about businesses as of Friday. The majority were in compliance or agreed to comply once visited by the police, including other car dealerships it received complaints for, Jensen said.

Norman's order forbids test drives but does allow online sales to essential businesses and essential employees. On Thursday, police and fire marshals hand-delivered guidance pertaining to car dealerships to the stores, Jensen said.

Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker, in a statement, said if a business repeatedly refuses to comply, the city could seek a court order requiring it to close.

Mayes said he is considering suing the city and the police department for business interference.

"I believe I should be able to sell cars under the governor's order," Mayes said. "However, if the city's order is going to take precedence over the governor's, I am just fine with complying. But everyone should have to comply. There shouldn't be one store targeted to shut down."