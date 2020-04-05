Staying open puts dealers at risk for police action

Numerous states have restricted vehicle sales under stay-at-home and nonessential-business orders.
Alaska as of last week was allowing only remote sales and those by special appointment, according to the Alaska Automobile Dealers Association. Businesses failing to comply with Alaska's mandate may be ordered to cease operations and/or receive a fine of up to $1,000 per violation.
Alaska's order says that, under certain circumstances, an individual or organization failing to comply could be criminally prosecuted for reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. If convicted, a person could be sentenced to up to a year in jail and fined up to $25,000, while a business could receive a $2.5 million fine for a misdemeanor charge resulting in death or $500,000 for an offense not resulting in death.
Michigan is among states with stay-at-home orders that allow dealerships to operate service but deem sales as nonessential.
Failing to comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order could mean a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail per incident, plus potential licensing actions, according to state officials. The Michigan Attorney General's office, as of Friday, April 3, had received no complaints of showrooms staying open under the order, a spokeswoman said.
Christian Scali, managing partner at Scali Rasmussen, said he's heard of police visiting dealerships in San Diego and San Jose demanding they close, while the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also has told dealerships to close showrooms.
Given changes and confusion with various orders, Scali said his firm has been working on educating local officials about the types of sales dealerships can conduct for the public benefit — such as selling vehicles to keep medical personnel on the road and able to go to work.
"The tension, I believe, is that local authorities may be receiving complaints that dealerships are open (because their service departments are open, even if they are not open for sales or are open for sales by appointment only)," Scali said in an email.
If authorities don't understand how some appointment-based sales are necessary to keep essential workers mobile, "wrong decisions can be made at the local level."