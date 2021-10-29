Spitzer, Friendly Auto and D-Patrick acquire dealerships

Spitzer Management Inc., doing business as Spitzer Autoworld, has continued to grow in DuBois, Pa., buying two dealerships this month in the city northeast of Pittsburgh.

Spitzer, of Elyria, Ohio, on Oct. 19 bought Murray's Ford-Lincoln and Murray's Honda from Greg Murray.

The stores will be renamed Spitzer Ford-Lincoln DuBois and Spitzer Honda DuBois.

"Last fall we acquired a Chevy-Buick-GMC-Cadillac and a Subaru store one mile up the street," Spitzer COO Andrew Spitzer said in an email to Automotive News. "Over the last year we've learned about what an amazing area and community DuBois is. So when the opportunity arose to add another two locations [with great brands], it was an easy decision."

Murray's dates to 1968, when Harvey Murray founded the company, and the dealerships have been run by the Murray family since.

Spitzer was founded in 1904 in Grafton, Ohio, by George Spitzer. Today, the group includes a fourth generation of leaders and now has 20 dealerships, Andrew Spitzer said.

Drew Picon and Brian Brown of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the transaction.