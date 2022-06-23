Spitzer acquires Ford and Chevy-GMC dealerships

Dealerships acquired in northern Pennsylvania

Facebook

Wasko also plans to sell his Stellantis dealership in St. Marys, Pa., to Spitzer.

Spitzer Management Inc., which does business as Spitzer Autoworld, on June 1 acquired two dealerships in northern Pennsylvania, according to the stores' seller Brian Wasko.

Spitzer of Elyria, Ohio, bought St. Marys Ford and St. Marys Chevrolet-GMC in St. Marys, Pa., from Wasko of St. Marys Auto Group.

St. Marys is northeast of Pittsburgh.

Wasko told Automotive News in an email that Spitzer also is slated to buy his St. Marys Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat dealership.

The two dealerships were renamed Spitzer Ford St. Marys and Spitzer Chevrolet-GMC of St. Marys.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

The acquisition follows growth last year for Spitzer, which in October bought Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships from Greg Murray in DuBois, Pa., also northeast of Pittsburgh. In January 2021, the group acquired Rick Case Hyundai-Genesis of Cleveland and Rick Case Honda in Euclid, Ohio, from Rick Case Automotive Group.

In fall 2020, Spizer acquired Chevy-Buick-GMC-Cadillac and Subaru dealerships, also in DuBois.

Spitzer was founded in 1904 in Grafton, Ohio, by George Spitzer. Today, the group includes a fourth generation and now has more than 20 dealerships in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Drew Picon of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the transaction.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bruton Smith, auto retail and racing pioneer, dies
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BRUTONSMITH-MAIN_i.jpg
Bruton Smith, auto retail and racing pioneer, dies
Washington Ferrari.jpg
Canada's Dilawri Group buys Ferrari-Maserati dealership in suburban Washington, D.C.
Tucson Subaru-MAIN_i.jpg
Mazda, Subaru, Chevy-Buick and Nissan dealerships sell in four states
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-20-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive