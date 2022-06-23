Spitzer acquires Ford and Chevy-GMC dealerships

Spitzer Management Inc., which does business as Spitzer Autoworld, on June 1 acquired two dealerships in northern Pennsylvania, according to the stores' seller Brian Wasko.

Spitzer of Elyria, Ohio, bought St. Marys Ford and St. Marys Chevrolet-GMC in St. Marys, Pa., from Wasko of St. Marys Auto Group.

St. Marys is northeast of Pittsburgh.

Wasko told Automotive News in an email that Spitzer also is slated to buy his St. Marys Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat dealership.

The two dealerships were renamed Spitzer Ford St. Marys and Spitzer Chevrolet-GMC of St. Marys.