Sonic takes axe to costs

Retailer expects tough sledding for the industry

Worries about tougher business conditions in 2019 have caused another giant public retailer to initiate broad cost reductions that include job cuts.

Sonic Automotive is trimming more than 6 percent of its corporate and regional work force — part of $20 million in savings the company has identified this year.

The retailer cited new-vehicle sales volatility among its concerns and said it is factoring in three possible interest rate hikes in 2019. Sonic said its mix of luxury brands and higher inventory values make it especially vulnerable to higher rates.

The actions follow a corporate restructuring announced last month by AutoNation. The No. 1 U.S. dealership group cited slower industrywide sales as a key reason for cuts.

Sonic, the nation’s fifth-largest auto retailer, wouldn’t disclose how many employees it laid off in the first quarter, but company President Jeff Dyke said the cuts included positions at corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., and across its five regions. No cuts were made to dealership staff, he said.

“We’ve eliminated IT projects, we’ve eliminated a number of projects overall, which then allowed us to make some of the head count cuts,” Dyke told Automotive News.

CEO David Smith said Sonic has eliminated several distractions, allowing it to focus on growing its EchoPark standalone used-vehicle stores and its core business.

“We have a lot of things to take our time and our energy and our capital,” Smith said. “And we’re focusing on the things that have the biggest return for us and for our company.”

In January, AutoNation announced a $50 million restructuring that included consolidating three regions into two and eliminating corporate and regional jobs. The company also said four top executives including its COO were leaving.

Still, in a note to investors, Glenn Chin, director of equity research for Buckingham Research Group, said Sonic’s negative outlook on 2019 “diverges from most auto retail peers.”

Sonic has a history of high fixed costs compared with its peer group, said Bret Jordan, a retail analyst with Jefferies.

“You could argue that they were more in need of a cost cut than AutoNation,” Jordan told Automotive News.

He said Sonic likely built up overhead with its One Sonic-One Experience no-haggle, speedy transaction sales approach — now on the back burner — and from other initiatives.

“Now that you’ve got a declining market, it’s important to take out some of those costs,” Jordan said.

He said other public retailers may restructure or cut staff if new-vehicle sales drop more than predicted this year.

Sonic CFO Heath Byrd told analysts last week that the company also is reducing capital spending by $55 million this year and seeks to lower debt by $300 million over the next 12 to 18 months.

Dyke said the job cuts would not impact Sonic’s plans to open a call center in Lowell, N.C., a Charlotte suburb. The $11.2 million operation is expected to create 500 jobs, according to a December news release from the North Carolina governor’s office.

Sonic is converting a dealership to house customer service agents who will field Internet and phone leads from across the company. About 100 employees at a nearby call center will move to the Lowell operation, which is expected to open this year.

Sonic’s job cuts were part of a fourth-quarter earnings report in which net income dropped nearly two-thirds to $22 million. That decline was blamed in part on a sales dip in Houston, where Hurricane Harvey had sparked deliveries a year earlier, and weaker performance of its BMW and Honda stores. Those brands represent 37 percent of Sonic’s profits.

Dyke said BMW sales in the fourth-quarter were down 13 percent, while Honda sales dropped 8 percent from a year earlier. Sonic’s BMW and Honda profits last year dropped by a combined $20 million, Dyke said.

“When BMW and Honda don’t perform at the levels that we need them to perform at — they’re such a large part of our overall mix — it just causes us issues,” he told analysts.

“That’s why we’re building EchoPark, quite honestly,” he said. “And it gives us the off-ramp when the manufacturers … have these ups and downs. But we’re big believers in Honda. We’re big believers in BMW. They’re going to come roaring back and do great things, but we don’t need that inconsistency.”

Sonic ranks No. 5 on Automotive News’ list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., having retailed 133,728 new vehicles in 2017.

