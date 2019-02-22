Sonic takes axe to costs

Worries about tougher business conditions in 2019 have caused another giant public retailer to initiate broad cost reductions that include job cuts.

Sonic Automotive is trimming more than 6 percent of its corporate and regional work force — part of $20 million in savings the company has identified this year.

The retailer cited new-vehicle sales volatility among its concerns and said it is factoring in three possible interest rate hikes in 2019. Sonic said its mix of luxury brands and higher inventory values make it especially vulnerable to higher rates.

The actions follow a corporate restructuring announced last month by AutoNation. The No. 1 U.S. dealership group cited slower industrywide sales as a key reason for cuts.

Sonic, the nation’s fifth-largest auto retailer, wouldn’t disclose how many employees it laid off in the first quarter, but company President Jeff Dyke said the cuts included positions at corporate headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., and across its five regions. No cuts were made to dealership staff, he said.

“We’ve eliminated IT projects, we’ve eliminated a number of projects overall, which then allowed us to make some of the head count cuts,” Dyke told Automotive News.

CEO David Smith said Sonic has eliminated several distractions, allowing it to focus on growing its EchoPark standalone used-vehicle stores and its core business.

“We have a lot of things to take our time and our energy and our capital,” Smith said. “And we’re focusing on the things that have the biggest return for us and for our company.”

In January, AutoNation announced a $50 million restructuring that included consolidating three regions into two and eliminating corporate and regional jobs. The company also said four top executives including its COO were leaving.