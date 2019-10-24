Sonic Q3 net income soars on used cars, F&I

Sonic Automotive Inc.'s third-quarter earnings soared on record finance and insurance results and all-time-high used-vehicle sales, despite a dip in new-vehicle sales and new-vehicle profits.

Net income for the nation's fifth-largest new-vehicle retailer surged 92 percent to $29 million. Net income was aided as Sonic's results a year ago included pre-tax charges of $3.1 million for storm damage, executive transition costs and franchise disposal charges.

Revenue grew 9.4 percent to $2.7 billion, with each part of the business seeing gains.

Growth on the used-vehicle side came from Sonic's franchised used-vehicle business and its EchoPark standalone used-vehicle stores. EchoPark revenue jumped 68 percent to $312.2 million on sales of 13,206 units, up 72 percent. The division was profitable for the third consecutive quarter, posting a $2.1 million pre-tax profit, compared to a pre-tax loss of $5.5 million in the year-ago period. Sonic plans to open an EchoPark store late in the fourth quarter in Signal Hill, Calif.

"Our franchised stores and our EchoPark stores grew pre-tax income in the double and triple digits, respectively," Sonic CEO David Smith said in a statement Thursday . "The franchised stores segment increased pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2019 over the prior year quarter by $10.3 million, or 36.8 percent, while the EchoPark segment increased pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2019 over the prior year quarter by $7.6 million, or 138.9 percent."

Shares of Sonic gained 7.4 percent to $32.99 in morning trading on Thursday.

Records: Quarterly used sales, quarterly F&I gross profit per retail unit of $1,771 and quarterly F&I gross profit of $126.8 million.

Sales: New-vehicle sales dropped 2.8 percent to 30,147. Total used-vehicle sales, including at EchoPark stores, jumped 21 percent to 42,453. Used-vehicle sales at Sonic's franchised stores increased 7.3 percent to 29,247.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales on a same-store basis rose 3.1 percent to 30,046. Third-quarter new light-vehicle sales across the nation were flat, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Total used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis jumped 19 percent to 39,521. Used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis at its franchised stores increased 11 percent to 29,050.

Sonic, of Charlotte, N.C., ranks No. 5 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 122,717 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 139,605 used vehicles for the same period, ranking it No. 6 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales.