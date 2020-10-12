Sonic CEO has Oct. 20 court date on charges

Sonic Automotive Inc. CEO David Smith is due in Mecklenburg County District Court in North Carolina on Oct. 20 to face a felony charge of assault by strangulation related to his arrest last week.
Smith, Sonic's CEO since September 2018, spent a night in the Mecklenburg County Jail after he was arrested Monday, Oct. 5, on the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication, according to Mecklenburg County Jail records.
His arrest followed an incident with a 22-year-old woman late Oct. 4 into early Oct. 5, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report.