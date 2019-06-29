Sonic to bring Mini to BMW stores

Sonic President Jeff Dyke told Automotive News that the Long Beach Mini integration is set to occur in July. BMW last year came out with parameters for the moves including requiring separate Mini- branded showrooms and dedicated sales and service employees, plus dedicated service lanes and bays. For the Long Beach store, some walls had to move to make the transition happen, Dyke said.

"When we're building a new store, in Houston, for example, it's easy to build in Mini," he said.

Sonic will integrate its Momentum Mini store in Houston into a new Momentum BMW store set to be built next year on the site of a former Sears store in that market. The new dealership is expected to open by the end of 2020, Dyke said.

Dyke said some of Sonic's Mini stores already are located on the same lots as its BMW stores, so there is no need to combine them. And others, such as Sonic's Atlanta-area Mini standalone store and Mini of Fort Myers in Florida are performing well and don't need to be combined, Dyke said.

Dyke and Sonic CEO David Smith said they appreciate BMW's flexibility to allow retailers to move Mini operations inside BMW stores.

"It's huge," Smith said, adding that "the traffic at a BMW store is just going to help the Mini store."

Sonic hasn't decided what to do with its Long Beach Mini location in Signal Hill, Calif.

