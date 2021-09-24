Dealership megadeal reunites old friends

Ford noted that RFJ felt that it could double its size in the next two to three years and was in the process of restructuring its financing to go on what he called a significant growth spurt.

He also said other companies had made offers for RFJ and noted that the group also had considered going public via either a SPAC or an IPO.

But the personal connections to Sonic meant more to Ford. He added that spending some time with David Smith made him comfortable to commit to moving forward with the sale.

"I truly believed that this was the best fit I could ever find for RFJ," Ford said. "That's what was the determining factor." Ford added that Jordan Co. didn't force his hand.

"There really was never a point where we felt like we had to do anything," Ford said. "We were very happy with what we were doing and the returns we were getting."

RFJ Auto, based in Plano, Texas, ranked No. 42 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 19,705 new vehicles and 28,448 used vehicles in 2020. It generated $2.8 billion in revenue last year.

Sonic was No. 7 on that list, with retail sales of 93,281 new vehicles in 2020 and revenue of $9.8 billion.

The deal is expected to add $3.2 billion in annual revenue. Sonic said in its announcement that RFJ is in the top 15 U.S. dealership groups by total revenue.