Sonic Automotive enters New York, adds 6th Chevy dealership

The retailer also exited a Mini franchise in California late last year.

SUN CHEVROLET FACEBOOK

Sonic Automotive Inc., fresh off its largest acquisition ever with the December purchase of RFJ Auto Partners Holdings Inc., has purchased its first franchised dealership in New York.

Sonic bought Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, N.Y., on Jan. 10 from Todd Caputo, according to Sonic spokeswoman Sandy Shakoor.

Terms were not disclosed, but the dealership's name remains the same. Chittenango is east of Syracuse.

Sun Chevrolet was founded in 1979 by Caputo's father, Joe Caputo, Sonic noted.

While Sun Chevrolet is Sonic's first franchised dealership in New York, the publicly traded auto retailer has made an acquisition in the state before — also from Todd Caputo.

In December 2020, Sonic bought three Used Car King used-vehicle dealerships from Caputo, but closed one of them, Sonic President Jeff Dyke said last year. The two Used Car King dealerships near Syracuse, which Sonic spent $19.7 million on, became stores that are part of its standalone used-vehicle EchoPark portfolio: EchoPark Cicero and EchoPark Cortland.

Following that acquisition, Todd Caputo joined EchoPark in a leadership position.

"We're excited to start a new year by expanding our footprint once again," Dyke said in a Tuesday statement. "We have tremendous respect for the Chevrolet brand and look forward to continuing the work Joe, Todd and the Sun Chevrolet team established to deliver an exceptional brand promise to guests in the Central New York region."

Sonic now has 111 franchised dealerships, including six Chevrolet stores in its portfolio, the company confirmed.

Dealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements.

Mini exit

The Chevrolet dealership acquisition follows Sonic's exit from a Mini franchise agreement in California late last year.

Sonic resigned from its position as a Long Beach Mini dealer on Dec. 15, Shakoor said. Sonic's Long Beach BMW dealership that the Mini franchise once shared space with remains open.

In 2019, Sonic was among the first auto retailers to integrate Mini sales into a BMW dealership when it moved Long Beach Mini into the BMW dealership.

"We voluntarily terminated our right to sell new Mini vehicles in that location," Shakoor wrote in an email to Automotive News. "There was no sale and the location remains an active BMW franchise."

Sonic, of Charlotte, N.C., ranked No. 7 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 93,281 new vehicles in 2020.

