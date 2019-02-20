Sonic Automotive cut 6% of corporate staff in quarter

Sonic Automotive cut more than 6 percent of its corporate and regional staffs during the first quarter, as it expects a challenging year with new-vehicle "volatility."

Sonic said interest rate hikes in 2019 could erode profits.

The retailer on Wednesday wouldn't disclose how many employees it laid off, but President Jeff Dyke said the cuts came in positions at corporate headquarters and across its five regions and outside of dealerships. Sonic said the layoffs are part of a broader cost-cutting effort that should save the company about $20 million this year.

The nation's fifth-largest U.S. auto dealer group said weaker new-vehicle sales volume was partly the result of softer performance at its BMW and Honda dealerships. In addition, tough sales comparisons in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey a year ago pushed down fourth-quarter net income and revenue.

Net income dropped nearly two-thirds to $22 million, while Sonic's revenue fell 3.5 percent to $2.57 billion.

When adjusted for unusual items, Sonic's net income from continuing operations fell 11 percent to $32.7 million. Adjustments in the fourth quarter included lease exits and impairment charges. A year ago, Sonic benefited from a change in federal income taxes, the sales of franchises and other gains, coupled with impairment charges and legal fees.

"Our EchoPark platform continues to grow at a rapid pace, up 95 percent in unit volume in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the prior year quarter. We expect to see new-car volatility continue over the long term and believe EchoPark growth will add more stability to our future operations," Sonic CEO David Smith said in a statement Wednesday.

"We believe EchoPark will provide Sonic with diversification that will hedge the risk of new-vehicle manufacturer-driven swings in volume and incentives that can negatively affect the profitability of our franchise operations."

Last week, Sonic for the second time in three quarters issued a profit warning for worse-than-expected quarterly results related to the performance at its BMW and Honda stores — the brands represent 37 percent of Sonic's store profits. Sonic said it did not have the typical increase in fourth-quarter profitability at its BMW stores and it did not hit volume expectations for either brand.

Sonic's EchoPark standalone used-vehicle brand continued to grow during the quarter, with sales totaling 8,762 units, while EchoPark revenue jumped more than 90 percent to $202.6 million. Sonic opened two EchoPark stores during the quarter, one in Charlotte, N.C., and another in Houston.

Sonic's stock closed Tuesday at $15.12 a share, down 4.7 percent. Shares of the stock were trading up Wednesday afternoon by about 5 percent. The company this week raised its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to 10 cents a share.

Records: Used-vehicle sales, finance and insurance gross profit per vehicle of $1,659 and F&I gross profit of $109.6 million.

Sales: New-vehicle sales fell 14 percent to 31,331 units. Used-vehicle sales jumped 11 percent to 35,135.

Same-store sales: New-vehicle sales on a same-store basis fell 9 percent to 31,314. That compares with a rise of 0.8 percent in new light-vehicle sales across the U.S. during the fourth quarter, according to the Automotive News Data Center. Used-vehicle sales on a same-store basis rose 11 percent to 32,880 units.

For all of 2018, Sonic's net income fell 44 percent to $52.4 million. When included for adjustments for unusual items, Sonic's adjusted net income from continuing operations for 2018 was $76.9 million, down 6.5 percent from the year prior.

Adjustments for 2018 included impairment, legal, storm damage, lease exit, long-term compensation and executive transition charges and costs, offset partly by gains on the sales of franchises. Adjustments in 2017 included gains from federal income tax changes, sale of franchises and impairment charges, debt refinancing and legal costs.

Sonic, of Charlotte, ranks No. 5 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 133,728 new vehicles in 2017.