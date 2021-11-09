Sonic Automotive buys Maryland VW dealership

Sonic has bolstered its Maryland presence with the acquisition of a Volkswagen dealership.

Sonic Automotive Inc. bought its third Volkswagen store this year in its latest franchised dealership acquisition.

Sonic on Monday bought Cook Volkswagen in Fallston, Md., from Cook Automotive, of Aberdeen, Md.

Terms were not disclosed, but the store has been renamed Volkswagen of Fallston. Fallston is about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Dealership Buy/SellDealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy/sells and submit details of your deals here.

Volkswagen of Fallston is Sonic's third franchised dealership in Maryland, joining Porsche Bethesda and Audi Rockville. Sonic also has two standalone used-vehicle EchoPark locations in the state.

In July, Sonic made its first franchised dealership acquisition in nearly seven years when it bought Grand Junction Volkswagen and Grand Junction Subaru in Colorado. In August, it bought Audi Glenwood Springs/Glenwood Springs Volkswagen, also in Colorado.

With the Maryland acquisition, Sonic has five Volkswagen franchises in its portfolio. The public group now has 89 new-vehicle dealerships. Last month, Sonic bought Bobby Ford Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Sealy, Texas.

In September, Sonic revealed plans to acquire RFJ Auto Partners Holdings Inc. for $700 million. The deal is expected to close in December.

Related Article
Here's our annual ranking of the largest U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lithia enters motorcycle market with purchase of Pfaff Harley-Davidson in Canada
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Pfaff Harley.jpg
Lithia enters motorcycle market with purchase of Pfaff Harley-Davidson in Canada
Building a network of certified retailers is among the first steps in a two-year business plan Dodge began rolling out Monday
Dodge to certify dealers as 'Power Brokers' in kickoff of 2-year business plan
Roy O’Brien Ford in St. Clair Shores, Mich.
Dealer anniversaries
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive