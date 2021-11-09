Sonic Automotive buys Maryland VW dealership

Volkswagen of Fallston is Sonic's third franchised dealership in Maryland, joining Porsche Bethesda and Audi Rockville. Sonic also has two standalone used-vehicle EchoPark locations in the state.
In July, Sonic made its first franchised dealership acquisition in nearly seven years when it bought Grand Junction Volkswagen and Grand Junction Subaru in Colorado. In August, it bought Audi Glenwood Springs/Glenwood Springs Volkswagen, also in Colorado.
With the Maryland acquisition, Sonic has five Volkswagen franchises in its portfolio. The public group now has 89 new-vehicle dealerships. Last month, Sonic bought Bobby Ford Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Sealy, Texas.
In September, Sonic revealed plans to acquire RFJ Auto Partners Holdings Inc. for $700 million. The deal is expected to close in December.