Sonic Automotive buys Audi store in Maryland from AutoNation

Sonic Automotive Inc . made its first franchised dealership acquisition since January with the purchase of a Maryland Audi store from fellow public retailer AutoNation Inc .

Sonic said Monday it bought Audi Owings Mills, northwest of Baltimore.

Terms were not disclosed, but the dealership's name remains the same.

"We are excited to once again expand our national franchise sales and service network," Sonic President Jeff Dyke said in a statement. "The acquisition of Audi Owings Mills allows us to continue delivering on the Audi brand promise and provide our guests with even more choices in the Maryland market."

Sonic bought a Volkswagen dealership in Fallston, Md., in November, and it has two standalone EchoPark used-vehicle locations in the state.