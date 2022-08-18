Sonic Automotive buys Audi store in Maryland from AutoNation

Sonic said it bought Audi Owings Mills, northwest of Baltimore. Terms were not disclosed, but the dealership's name remains the same.

AUDI OWINGS MILLS FACEBOOK

Sonic Automotive Inc. made its first franchised dealership acquisition since January with the purchase of a Maryland Audi store from fellow public retailer AutoNation Inc.

Sonic said Monday it bought Audi Owings Mills, northwest of Baltimore.

Terms were not disclosed, but the dealership's name remains the same.

"We are excited to once again expand our national franchise sales and service network," Sonic President Jeff Dyke said in a statement. "The acquisition of Audi Owings Mills allows us to continue delivering on the Audi brand promise and provide our guests with even more choices in the Maryland market."

Sonic bought a Volkswagen dealership in Fallston, Md., in November, and it has two standalone EchoPark used-vehicle locations in the state.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

The Audi Owings Mills acquisition follows Sonic's January purchase of Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, N.Y. Sonic now has 112 franchised dealerships, including eight Audi stores in its portfolio, the company confirmed.

Sonic, of Charlotte, N.C., ranked No. 7 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 103,486 new vehicles in 2021.

AutoNation's ownership of the Audi store lasted a little over nine months. AutoNation bought Audi Owings Mills and eight other luxury stores when it acquired Priority 1 Automotive Group in November.

AutoNation didn't respond to a request for comment from Automotive News on the sale to Sonic.

AutoNation, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranked No. 1 on Automotive News' list, retailing 262,403 new vehicles in 2021.

Related Article
Here's our 2022 list of the top U.S. dealership groups
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dealer Kitty Van Bortel's lawsuit against Ford dismissed
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
New York auto dealer Kitty Van Bortel
Dealer Kitty Van Bortel's lawsuit against Ford dismissed
LMP Automotive at the New York Stock Exchange
Timeline: LMP Automotive's quick rise and fall
JLR-MAIN_i.jpg
Auto retailer led by Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner buys Jaguar-Land Rover, Hyundai-Genesis and Cadillac dealerships
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-15-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive