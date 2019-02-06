Son of Napleton Auto Group president charged with sexual battery in Florida

Edward Napleton Jr., a manager at Napleton Automotive Group and son of company President Ed Napleton, was arrested this week in Florida and charged with sexual battery related to an incident in August, according to local media reports.
CBS12 News reported that police said Napleton Jr., 39, raped an unconscious woman at a West Palm Beach, Fla., hotel last August. Napleton Jr., of Hinsdale, Ill., was booked in jail Sunday and released on bond Monday after being charged with sexual battery on a helpless person.
According to a West Palm Beach, Fla., police department report posted on CBS12 News, a 33-year-old woman contacted authorities about an alleged assault after waking up naked in bed Aug. 8 at the Marriott hotel. She told police she was in town for a work-related function and had a couple of glasses of wine at a local restaurant the previous night before waking up at the hotel. Hotel surveillance video showed Napleton Jr. with her, the police report said.
Napleton Jr.'s lawyer, Richard Lubin, told the TV station outside of court Monday that Napleton Jr. "vehemently denies" guilt in the case. Lubin did not immediately return a message left at his office Wednesday morning.