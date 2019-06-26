Some Hyundai dealerships to offer Lyft rides for service customers

Some Hyundai dealerships will begin offering access to Lyft rides while a customer's vehicle is being serviced through CDK's Hailer service without requiring the customer to download the Lyft app on their smartphone, the automaker announced Tuesday.

Participating dealerships, subscribers to CDK Global's Hailer application, have the option to offer Lyft rides free of charge or at a cost that is automatically added to the customer's service bill.

A Hyundai spokesman told Automotive News in an email that nearly half of all Hyundai dealerships use the CDK dealership management system, and the automaker expects "a high percentage" of those dealerships will use Hailer.

"We anticipate many dealers will probably offer Lyft at low or no cost in lieu of a shuttle service," the spokesman said.

He said complimentary rides will usually be within a 10- to 30-mile radius of the dealership and that implementation of that rule will be up to individual dealerships.

Dealerships will also be able to set ride spending limits.

Customers will be able to schedule Lyft rides while scheduling service appointments. Rides will arrive a few minutes after customers drop off their vehicles. Another ride will be sent to pick up customers when service work is complete. Customers will receive text messages from Hailer when rides are en route.