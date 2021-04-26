Snethkamp Automotive adds Stellantis store in Michigan

The Snethkamp Automotive Family has expanded in Michigan with another Stellantis dealership, this month adding Feeny Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Gaylord.

The store, sold by Bob Feeny on April 16, has been renamed Snethkamp Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Gaylord. Terms of the deal weren't released.

Mark Snethkamp Sr., president of the Highland Park, Mich., automotive group, said he learned of the opportunity through his lawyers at the Colombo & Colombo law firm. The firm also does work with Feeny, Snethkamp said.

Highland Park is where Snethkamp has one of its two other Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram stores in Southeast Michigan,

"It was a nice dealership that was well run, and we've retained all the employees and hope to continue its success and improve upon it," Snethkamp told Automotive News.

The Snethkamp group, now in its fourth generation and which has had only Chrysler and affiliated brand stores in its history, had been looking for acquisition opportunities, Snethkamp said. He said he also has a home in northern Michigan and this store gets him closer to that.

Feeny now has two dealerships — a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Midland, Mich., and a Ford dealership in Grayling, Mich.

Colombo & Colombo handled the transaction for both parties.