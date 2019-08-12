A small-town Toyota store is challenging the norm — and succeeding

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Over more than a century of car sales in the U.S., a certain set of core beliefs developed around automotive retailing, mostly handed down from generation to generation like the orthodoxy of a religion.

Do these things, don't do those; this works, that doesn't; these practices can help, those are a hindrance — or worse.

Put it all together, and it's the tried-and-true textbook for how to be an auto dealer.

But what if it's all wrong? What if "The Way We've Always Done It" is no longer the best way to sell, service and finance automobiles?

Welcome to White River Toyota, a small but highly successful dealership in a tiny town halfway up the Vermont-New Hampshire border that, among other things, just might be one of the industry's best examples of a better way.