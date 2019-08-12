A small-town Toyota store is challenging the norm — and succeeding

"We need to make buying a car fun and exciting and transparent. I don't know why dealers still continue to hide things."
Jason Quenneville, general manager, White River Toyota

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Over more than a century of car sales in the U.S., a certain set of core beliefs developed around automotive retailing, mostly handed down from generation to generation like the orthodoxy of a religion.

Do these things, don't do those; this works, that doesn't; these practices can help, those are a hindrance — or worse.

Put it all together, and it's the tried-and-true textbook for how to be an auto dealer.

But what if it's all wrong? What if "The Way We've Always Done It" is no longer the best way to sell, service and finance automobiles?

Welcome to White River Toyota, a small but highly successful dealership in a tiny town halfway up the Vermont-New Hampshire border that, among other things, just might be one of the industry's best examples of a better way.

Photo
TOM WOROBEC
At White River Toyota, customers are given more control, which makes the process more fun and leads to increased sales.

Put aside for a moment all that White River does differently in every corner of its business compared with most of the rest of the nation's automotive retailers. Let's start where it counts: the results.

White River's new- and used-vehicle sales? Total sales are up 63 percent over five years ago. After changing its processes, the store's total sales jumped up by over 50 vehicles a month and have continued to rise.

Customer satisfaction scores? Between 98 and 99 percent satisfaction, among the best in the region and much better than they were five years ago.

Employee retention and satisfaction? Pretty darn good. Outside of service, just one sales employee has left — to move out of state — so far this year. The dealership has 111 employees.

And average per-unit profit, new and used? Way, way up to more than $2,000 for both — and that's net, not gross. In new vehicles, White River nets $1,700 each. Compare that with the most recent dealership average reported by the National Automobile Dealers Association: a net loss of over $700.

Transparency is paramount

Six years ago, White River Toyota was indistinguishable from nearly any other small Toyota store in the nation. Today, it is one of the top-performing franchised auto dealerships around, thanks to the novel ideas that have come from the dealership's 39-year-old general manager, Jason Quenneville, and his team.

"Everything we do, everything we've done, is about transparency," Quenneville explained. "And whatever we decide to do, we do as a team, with everyone in agreement."

Patrick Ehlen, vehicle operations manager for Toyota Motor North America's five-state Boston region — which includes all of New England except Connecticut — says it's fair to characterize White River Toyota as punching above its weight class.

White River's 20.1 percent share in its market is almost 4 full points above the average of 16.3 percent for Toyota stores in the Boston region. The dealership also has the highest sales retention rate out of Toyota dealerships in the state. And it has won the Toyota President's Award, the automaker's highest dealer honor, 14 times, including each of the last 11 years.

"Other dealers are always looking over their shoulders to see what they're doing there," Ehlen said of White River. "By every measure, they're improving. They're a volume dealership, and they're pulling from all over the area. And they're doing a good job in keeping Toyota No. 1 in their market area."

‘What customers want'

What's the secret to White River's success? Take a look at the 13-point breakdown of its operations.

Why do all these things? They are all largely the result, Quenneville says, of recognizing that consumers today are armed with much more information and have much less time and patience for any shopping experience that isn't fully transparent and aboveboard.

"That's what customers want. If we don't start doing this in this industry, the Amazons of the world are going to take us right out," Quenneville said. "We need to make buying a car fun and exciting and transparent. I don't know why dealers still continue to hide things. Everybody knows what the car costs the dealership. Everybody knows what their trade is worth. Everybody knows what current interest rates are. They know what the current programs are. What are you doing? Why are we hiding anything?"

White River's sales process differs so much from other dealerships that when there are openings on the sales staff, Quenneville says, he won't hire anyone with experience at another dealership. Instead, he looks specifically for candidates who demonstrate empathy, typically from the hospitality or customer service industries, he says.

Photo
TOM WOROBEC
The master key grants access to vehicles — and sales success.

The sales process is striking to watch. A consumer who walks in from an Internet lead has already received an individualized video response from a salesperson and knows what the vehicle they're looking at will cost, what their trade-in is likely worth and what their payment is likely to be, given certain assumptions. They're greeted by their salesperson and, after recording their driver's license and proof of insurance, they can use the store's Cruise the Lot program: The customer is handed a master key for the lot to test drive any vehicle they like. They can choose to do so by themselves or be accompanied by their salesperson, and they're told simply to stop at the showroom to log any vehicles they take out.

On the lot itself, the approximately 215 new and 100 used vehicles in inventory are organized largely by model and trim level so customers don't have to hunt to find similar vehicles. Once a purchase decision has been made, the customer returns to the showroom, where the salesperson walks them through the purchase price and financing and takes them through additional options, such as service contracts, shown on a tablet. Finance assistants in the dealership's back office push through ancillary forms, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and trade paperwork, while the vehicle is prepped for delivery.

Having the salespeople desk the deals has also increased sales of accessories and protection products. The dealership has a 337 percent average penetration rate when it comes to such additional products, meaning the average customer is adding almost 3.5 products to each deal. And when it comes to protection products, Quenneville says the dealership strictly limits what's on offer. With the exception of undercoating to guard vehicles from Vermont's infamous weather, every other product comes from Toyota Financial Services.

Photo
TOM WOROBEC

Cruise the lot: After a customer submits driver’s license and insurance information, she can use a master key to test drive any vehicle on the lot, with or without the salesperson.

"I don't allow products that have deductibles," the general manager said. "There are different warranties that Toyota offers, but I only allow them to sell the best one. I don't want a customer going into the service department, and this is covered and this isn't. So we're selling a good product."

A product, of course, that also contributes to White River's bottom line.

Customer is in control

Quenneville says he realizes other dealers might be skeptical of White River's results or that such radical departures from the traditional dealership model would work for them. They might be right; the other two stores in the small Heritage Automotive Group owned by Dave Machavern and David Bergeron — Heritage Ford and Heritage Toyota, both in South Burlington, Vt. — still operate much like the rest of the industry. Take, for example, White River's Cruise the Lot program.

"I know a lot of dealers will be wondering, 'Well, how do you build value in the car?' Well, Amazon's pretty smart and pretty powerful. And all these people are buying these products, without anybody building value in it, because they look at the reviews and know what they want," Quenneville explained. "I would challenge anyone anywhere to just try it."

Customers feel trusted when they're treated honestly and openly, and they then tend to engage more with the product, to ask their sales consultants follow-up questions. Sales consultants still do walkarounds, but "it's just at the customer's time, and it lets the customer's guard break down. Things are still happening; we're able to still demonstrate a car, but we're doing it with the customer in control. And they really are. If you push them through a process, their guard goes up."

Photo
TOM WOROBEC
A salesman shoots a video to send to a potential customer.

Yet there is still work to do, Quenneville says. Though the dealership has a fixed absorption rate of over 80 percent and already operates a second shift in its service department, Quenneville and his team believe that White River's fixed operations could perform better if given the same type of operational freedom enjoyed elsewhere in the store. But those changes are still months away, he said.

Photo
TOM WOROBEC
Kelly Morrissette is one of White River’s three sales managers.
Making believers

When Quenneville came to White River in 2014 from Heritage Toyota and began to transform the way the store operated, he understandably faced some raised eyebrows. He started his efforts in finance and insurance and then transformed the back office and the sales floor. Now he has a staff of faithful believers.

"In the beginning, I thought, 'You know what? This is how people really want to buy cars,' " said Kelly Morrissette, one of White River's three sales managers. "It'll be so much easier to look someone in the eye and say, 'You're going to have a great experience. It's going to be different, but you're going to like it.' "

Morrissette said there was a period of adjustment for employees to get used to the new sales process.

"As a sales manager, it was taking a sales force who we had drummed into their brains the 10 steps of the sale — do it this way, do it this way, do it this way, do it in order, don't be flexible, it has to happen this way to sell a car — taking them and showing them and helping them believe that they could be flexible in those steps, those steps could move around, that the customer could have control, and they would still buy a car because they're being treated in a manner that they're not used to. And they like it. And training the staff to believe, showing them small victories, pointing out until your force was behind you. And once that happened, there was no stopping it."

Photo
TOM WOROBEC
Service techs who complete a training program can receive tools.

Sales Manager John Elliott has been at White River Toyota for 21 years and worked at a Toyota store in San Diego for 15 years before that. He said he has watched the transition to the dealership's sales process and cheered.

"It takes that edge off for the customer. It puts them more at ease. It brings that whole buying experience to a happier ending than what I've seen in the past," Elliott said.

"It's just a lot simpler, a lot more fun way to sell a car, because there's nothing hidden. And I'll say this: The writing is already on the wall. If dealerships don't do this," he said, "their days are numbered."

