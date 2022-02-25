Small Lincoln stores offer unique customer experience

A 4,200-square-foot boutique store at a high-end shopping district in Arizona is the first in the nation for Lincoln, and a chance to explore a new kind of dealership.

Sanderson Lincoln’s 4,200-square-foot boutique has room for five vehicles, with multiple lounge areas and a coffee bar. The store’s seven employees handle sales and are trained baristas.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The first sale at Sanderson Lincoln's boutique store, which opened last year inside a high-end shopping district here, came when a curious buyer wandered in after purchasing patio furniture nearby and decided on the spot to trade his 6-month-old Cadillac for a Nautilus crossover.

This month, a couple returning athletic wear at the Lululemon next door popped in and, after about an hour, walked out with an order for a $120,000 Navigator SUV.

Those spur-of-the-moment sales to customers not originally intending to buy a new vehicle are a big change of pace for the dealership, which owns a more traditional Lincoln showroom on 16 acres about half an hour away in Glendale.

"We wouldn't get that at our other store," Patrick Heigl, the boutique's director, told Automotive News. "This [area] is more of a destination."

The 4,200-square-foot boutique is the first in the nation for Lincoln, which is fighting for relevance against rivals old and new. The brand added a small-format option to its facility improvement program in 2019 after dealers asked for more flexibility. The concept is also a test bed for dealers looking for greater name recognition among premium buyers in a luxury market increasingly defined by Tesla with its online transactions and luxury-mall galleries.

"We're going to show you who we are and what our products are on your own terms," Heigl said. "In the luxury space, we're finding people still want to be able to touch you, in a sense. They want you to be there with them."

The boutique has enough room for five vehicles, but often features only three or four to keep the room from feeling crowded. There are multiple lounge areas, as well as doorless "pavilions" with couches and video screens where customers and employees can discuss purchase options.

Most of the sales, however, are closed over a cappuccino at the prominently featured coffee bar. The store's seven employees — all of whom come from outside the auto industry — are all trained baristas, in addition to their sales roles.

"They work as a team," Heigl said. "Everybody can do everything. They can make you a latte, chai, Americano, and then sell you a car all the way through."

Focus on orders

With low inventories across the country because of the semiconductor shortage, customers at the Sanderson boutique have taken to ordering a specific configuration at the store and setting up remote delivery when it's built.

The process is ideal for the boutique's small footprint and will likely play a dominant role moving forward.

Like the Ford brand, Lincoln has pivoted to a retail order bank amid the semiconductor shortage that it expects to stick around long term. Lincoln President Joy Falotico told Automotive News that the brand would like retail orders — built to specific customer preferences — to account for 30 to 40 percent of its sales.

Sanderson Lincoln’s boutique has “pavilions” were customers and employees and discuss purchase options.

In January, about 3,100 of Lincoln's roughly 5,700 U.S. new-vehicle sales came from retail orders, she said.

"We plan to work with our retailers to continue the momentum and keep our inventory at a lower days' supply," she said.

Falotico said Lincoln executives were exploring the potential of adding incentives for dealers to take orders instead of carrying large amounts of inventory once the chip crisis subsides.

"There's just so much information and efficiency we get from that," she said of the order bank. "We can look to simplify our lineup and maybe not have as many variations. The customer gets the car they want, that's the most important thing."

All about comfort

The addition of smaller Lincoln boutiques — another dealer plans to open one this year in Bethesda, Md. — comes as the brand prepares to electrify its lineup this decade to compete against rivals such as Tesla, Lucid and Rivian, which all operate direct-to-consumer stores.

Heigl said inspiration for the Sanderson boutique came from the Lincoln Experience Center in Newport Beach, Calif., which Lincoln owns and operates much the same as a Tesla gallery (and is located steps away from one). Shoppers there can learn about vehicles and configure them, but if they decide to purchase one, they are directed to a nearby dealer.

While the Sanderson boutique can complete sales, Heigl said he was inspired by the experience center's laid-back atmosphere and focus on building awareness, something Lincoln still needs in certain circles. He said Scottsdale developers plan to add thousands of units of residential space around the boutique in the coming years, which will further increase foot traffic.

Shortly after the boutique opened last year, the team decided to leave its lights on after closing at night so people walking to and from bars, restaurants or entertainment venues could see the store's vehicles illuminated through its floor-to-ceiling windows.

The space often hosts wine tastings, fashion shows and other non-automotive events.

"It's about comfort; we're not trying to attack them," Heigl said of potential buyers. "We're allowing them to breathe in a space they feel comfortable in."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Memo on markups: Cut it out, please
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Memo on markups: Cut it out, please
BDTWF_LOGO-MAIN_i.jpg
Best Dealerships registration is open
butler-MAIN_i.jpg
Dealerships sell in Florida, Texas and Massachusetts
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-21-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive