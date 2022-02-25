Small Lincoln stores offer unique customer experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The first sale at Sanderson Lincoln's boutique store, which opened last year inside a high-end shopping district here, came when a curious buyer wandered in after purchasing patio furniture nearby and decided on the spot to trade his 6-month-old Cadillac for a Nautilus crossover.

This month, a couple returning athletic wear at the Lululemon next door popped in and, after about an hour, walked out with an order for a $120,000 Navigator SUV.

Those spur-of-the-moment sales to customers not originally intending to buy a new vehicle are a big change of pace for the dealership, which owns a more traditional Lincoln showroom on 16 acres about half an hour away in Glendale.

"We wouldn't get that at our other store," Patrick Heigl, the boutique's director, told Automotive News. "This [area] is more of a destination."

The 4,200-square-foot boutique is the first in the nation for Lincoln, which is fighting for relevance against rivals old and new. The brand added a small-format option to its facility improvement program in 2019 after dealers asked for more flexibility. The concept is also a test bed for dealers looking for greater name recognition among premium buyers in a luxury market increasingly defined by Tesla with its online transactions and luxury-mall galleries.