Silko Auto, Troncalli Automotive among buyers in single-store acquisitions

Two domestic dealerships and two import mass-market dealerships were sold in four separate deals.

Four dealerships changed hands in single-store transactions late in the third quarter or in October, with the stores located in the Northeast, Midwest and South.

Here's a look at the deals involving domestic and import mass-market brands:

Adam Silverleib acquired his second dealership with the purchase of Copeland Volkswagen of Brockton in Massachusetts, south of Boston — the same store his family had owned until the mid-1980s.

Silverleib on Oct. 4 bought the dealership from Todd Copeland of Copeland Automotive Group. The dealership has been renamed Silko Volkswagen of Brockton.

Silverleib also owns Silko Honda in Raynham, Mass., which is south of Brockton. The Honda store has been in Silverleib's family since 1973.

For Silverleib, a third-generation dealer and president of Silko Auto Group, the acquisition is a return to the Volkswagen brand. Silverleib's grandfather opened the Volkswagen dealership in Brockton in 1962. It was in the family until around 1984, Silverleib said, and would change hands over the years. Copeland had owned it since 2019, Silverleib said.

"I basically bought back the original point," Silverleib said.

Silverleib said the Volkswagen dealership was an opportunity for his group to expand, and he feels like the German brand is moving in the right direction.

"It gives us kind of boots in both camps," Silverleib told Automotive News. "Geographically, this works for me. The distance between the two points is about a 15-minute ride. There's some efficiencies there as far as the geography goes. There's definitely some family history to this point and so that was like the cherry on top."

Copeland Automotive has four dealerships, including two it bought from Prime Automotive Group in April.

Gordon Wisbach of GW Marketing Solutions, a dealership brokerage firm in Newton Centre, Mass., represented Silverleib in the Volkswagen transaction.

South Dakota dealership purchase

An executive with a used-vehicle consignment business has purchased a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in Chamberlain, S.D.

Robert Chipman on Oct. 1 bought Willrodt Motor Co. from Paul Willrodt, according to Performance Brokerage Services, a buy-sell firm in Irvine, Calif., that handled the transaction.

Chipman is CFO of Car Swap, a used-vehicle consignment business in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Stellantis dealership is now called CarSwap Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram. Chamberlain is located along the Missouri River between Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

 

Fifth store for Troncalli Automotive

Troncalli Automotive Group, of Cumming, Ga., bought its fifth dealership on Sept. 30 when it acquired Jeff Smith Volkswagen of Warner Robins in Georgia, according to DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, which brokered the deal.

Troncalli Automotive bought the dealership from dealer Jeff Smith. The store has been renamed Volkswagen of Warner Robins and is located in central Georgia.

Troncalli Automotive also owns a Chevrolet dealership, a Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership and two Subaru stores, all in Georgia, according to its website.

Mike Lacey and Brian Brown of DCG Acquisitions handled the transaction.

Michigan Ford acquisition

Dealer Paul Sabatini bought Fairlane Ford in Dearborn, Mich., near Detroit, from Julie Walker on Sept. 7, according to Performance Brokerage Services, an Irvine, Calif., buy-sell firm that handled the transaction.

The dealership has been renamed Mission Ford of Dearborn.

Sabatini, a past president of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and past chairman of the North American International Auto Show, also owns Lincoln of Troy, located north of Detroit.

He also previously owned Nissan of Canton in suburban Detroit.

