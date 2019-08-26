Signs show probe of DMS giants CDK, Reynolds heating up

Signs show probe of 2 DMS giants heating up
The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust probe into dealership management system giants CDK Global Inc. and Reynolds and Reynolds Co. is heating up.
CDK, in a regulatory filing this month, disclosed that it was contacted by the FTC on April 22 with requests to interview certain current and former employees, who were not identified.
The interview requests were revealed more than two years after the FTC started seeking documents related to CDK agreements with Reynolds. Connections between the companies are also being investigated by individual states and are the subject of dealership lawsuits.
The two companies control more than 70 percent of the DMS software market, according to DMS experts and lawsuits by competitors.
"It appears the investigation is intensifying," said Gary Pres- topino, managing director with Barrington Research and an analyst who follows CDK, which is based in Hoffman Estates, Ill. He declined to speculate on any outcomes.
State attorneys general also appear to be probing the relationship between CDK and Reynolds. In the same August regulatory filing, CDK disclosed it also has received document requests from certain state attorneys general. In an earlier filing, CDK said it received a request for documents from the New York State Attorney General's Office on March 12, 2018. The attorney general's office, in response to an inquiry from Automotive News, would not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.
CDK and Reynolds have been the targets of numerous lawsuits by dealerships, rival DMS companies and vendors alleging CDK and Reynolds have anti-competitive agreements that control who can access and integrate with their systems. Many of the lawsuits date to 2017.
CDK, a publicly traded company, did not respond to questions from Automotive News about the FTC's inquiry, including whether interviews had taken place and with whom, and which state attorneys general are investigating. Reynolds, a private company in Dayton, Ohio, declined to comment.
In its August regulatory filing, CDK said: "Since 2017, the company has engaged in continuing communication with and received subsequent requests from the FTC related to its investigation. The company is responding to the requests and no proceedings have been instituted. The company believes there has not been any conduct by the company or its current or former employees that would be actionable under the antitrust laws in connection with the agreements between the company and Reynolds and Reynolds or otherwise."
In that same filing, CDK said, "We are and expect to continue to be the subject of investigations, inquiries, data requests, actions, and audits from regulatory authorities, particularly in the area of competition."
FTC spokeswoman Betsy Lordan, in an email to Automotive News, said, "In regard to CDK/Reynolds and Reynolds, we have not confirmed the existence of an investigation and we have no comment to make."
Outside the potential New York probe, it's not clear which state attorneys general are looking into matters. In Ohio, the attorney general's office said it would not confirm or deny any investigation into the companies. The attorney general's office for Illinois did not respond to requests for comment.
The FTC last year indicated antitrust concerns about CDK growing larger in the DMS sector.
In March 2018, the federal agency blocked CDK's acquisition of Auto/Mate Inc., a smaller but growing DMS provider. The two companies had announced the planned transaction in May 2017, but the FTC opposed CDK's acquisition, saying the deal would have reduced competition in "an already concentrated market." The FTC, in an administrative complaint, said the proposed merger of the two companies violated federal antitrust laws. CDK and Auto/Mate subsequently terminated their merger agreement.
To pursue antitrust enforcement actions against companies, the FTC must go through several steps.
Speaking in general, Spencer Weber Waller, a professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law and director of its Institute for Consumer Antitrust Studies, called the FTC's civil investigative demand — the mechanism for its 2017 document request — "essentially a precomplaint subpoena."
"It's not a criminal investigation," he said. "It's just a way of getting information to determine if there's been a civil violation of the law."
In such cases, interviews with employees are typically voluntary, he said, although the FTC has subpoena power and can essentially depose witnesses.
If the FTC reaches a stage where regulators believe there is enough evidence of an antitrust violation, the agency has to apply to have a complaint issued by the commission's five members, Waller said. If a complaint is issued, the case goes before an independent administrative law judge, who decides whether to approve the complaint. There are appeal options.
The FTC's "only real power is to obtain a cease-and-desist order," Waller said. If a cease-and-desist order is issued, there are no fines involved unless a party violates the order.
Separate from the FTC and state attorneys general inquiries, CDK and Reynolds face a number of lawsuits that have been consolidated into a multidistrict litigation case in federal court in Chicago.
Several of the lawsuits allege higher prices resulting from cooperation between the companies. A 2017 lawsuit filed against the DMS giants by Teterboro Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, in Little Ferry, N.J., alleges a 2015 agreement between the two companies, followed by increases in prices for data integration services that in some cases jumped from $50 a month to $800.
In an antitrust lawsuit by vendor AutoLoop against CDK, a lawyer for AutoLoop wrote that CDK had previously been an "open" system, meaning it would readily allow third parties access to dealership data. But it took a turn in 2015, after an alleged "horizontal agreement" with Reynolds, in which the two parties allegedly colluded to block third-party access to their DMS platforms. AutoLoop has joined other vendors as a plaintiff in the multidistrict litigation.
CDK, in its August regulatory filing, said, "We believe these cases are without merit and intend to continue to contest the claims in these cases vigorously."
In July, CDK and Cox Automotive Inc. agreed to settle all claims against CDK, with CDK making an undisclosed payment to Cox. CDK said the Cox payment was part of $90 million it booked in its 2019 fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30. That $90 million is also intended as a reserve for remaining unsettled cases.
More than 25 dealerships are plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation.
In October, the dealership plaintiffs reached a settlement with Reynolds, which agreed to pay $29.5 million. The dealership lawsuit against CDK continues.
CDK and Reynolds also face hurdles legislatively. Dealers in a handful of states have turned to their legislatures to prevent companies such as CDK and Reynolds from charging fees for access to data in their DMS systems and to generally gain more control over how that data is shared. Dealers in Montana, Arizona, Oregon and North Carolina have successfully lobbied their states to pass such laws. A related law was enacted in Hawaii last year.
CDK and Reynolds late last month filed a lawsuit in Arizona challenging its law.
David Muller contributed to this report.
