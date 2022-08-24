Shottenkirk Automotive buys Honda, Nissan and Hyundai dealerships

Shottenkirk Automotive has expanded with the purchase of three dealerships in Georgia.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group in July 2022 bought three dealerships in Rome, Ga., from Heritage Automotive Group including a Hyundai store.

Shottenkirk Automotive Group has added three dealerships in Georgia, buying a trio of import stores in Rome, a city northwest of Atlanta, near the Alabama border.

Shottenkirk bought the former Heritage Automotive Group's Heritage Honda, Heritage Nissan and Heritage Hyundai dealerships.

The transaction closed on July 15 and the sellers were brothers Mike and George Barron, according to Eddie Puente, vice president of Dealer Support Network, a buy-sell firm in Winnsboro, Texas, and Leeds, Ala.

Puente and Gerrick Wilkins of Dealer Support Network represented the buyer in the transaction.

Heritage Automotive dates back more than three decades in Rome, Ga., according to the Rome-News Tribune.

Shottenkirk renamed the dealerships Shottenkirk Honda Rome, Shottenkirk Nissan Rome and Shottenkirk Hyundai Rome.

Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

In October, Shottenkirk group bought Katy Nissan, west of Houston, from Keith Mosing. In December, Shottenkirk bought three Jerry Damson dealerships in Alabama including Honda and Acura stores in Huntsville and a Honda store in Decatur, according to Shottenkirk group's website and dealership Facebook pages. A Honda spokeswoman confirmed the seller in that transaction was the Damson family.

Shottenkirk officials did not respond to requests for comment on its acquisitions.

The family-owned Shottenkirk business that dates back to 1964 also has dealerships in California, Iowa, Illinois and Alabama, according to its website.

Shottenkirk Automotive ranks No. 99 on Automotive News' most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 10,405 new-vehicles in 2021.

