Shottenkirk Automotive buys Honda, Nissan and Hyundai dealerships

Shottenkirk Automotive Group has added three dealerships in Georgia, buying a trio of import stores in Rome, a city northwest of Atlanta, near the Alabama border.

Shottenkirk bought the former Heritage Automotive Group's Heritage Honda, Heritage Nissan and Heritage Hyundai dealerships.

The transaction closed on July 15 and the sellers were brothers Mike and George Barron, according to Eddie Puente, vice president of Dealer Support Network, a buy-sell firm in Winnsboro, Texas, and Leeds, Ala.

Puente and Gerrick Wilkins of Dealer Support Network represented the buyer in the transaction.

Heritage Automotive dates back more than three decades in Rome, Ga., according to the Rome-News Tribune.

Shottenkirk renamed the dealerships Shottenkirk Honda Rome, Shottenkirk Nissan Rome and Shottenkirk Hyundai Rome.