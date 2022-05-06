Conscious effort key to diverse staff, dealer says

A dealership's employee diversification strategy can't be just empty words. It requires an intentional mindset from leadership to set the tone for the rest of an organization, said Frank Williams, who owns four RML Automotive Group dealerships in Alabama and Tennessee.

Williams said such an approach was on display when Black Entertainment Television co-founder Robert Johnson partnered with the McLarty-Landers Automotive Group in 2007. At the time, Johnson said one mission of the RLJ-McLarty-Landers Automotive Group, now known as RML Automotive, was to recruit and train minority entrepreneurs to manage dealerships while putting them in a better position to raise capital to buy their own stores.

The company carried out this vision and made Williams its first minority dealer partner in 2008, when he assumed control of Landers McLarty Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Huntsville, Ala. Williams, after getting his opportunity, brought the same commitment to diversity over the years that Johnson expressed at the group's inception.

Williams has ensured that his stores look like the communities they serve. The Frank Williams Dealerships family also includes a Fiat-Alfa Romeo and Subaru store in Huntsville and another Subaru store in Nashville.

"You have all these talented individuals that never get access to opportunity because the people that are actually doing the hiring are disconnected," said Williams, 57. "And they never bring all the candidates to the table."

Williams moved to Alabama from Wisconsin, where he spent 20 years working in a variety of dealership roles, from salesman to general manager. His auto retail career began in 1988 after he served in the U.S. Army. He then acquired critical leadership experience early on when he became a general manager at Frank Boucher Lincoln-Mercury in Milwaukee at 25.