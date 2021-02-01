Serra buys nation's highest-volume Chevy dealership

Serra Automotive Inc., one of the largest private dealership groups in the U.S., has purchased the highest-volume Chevrolet store in the country.

Serra bought Buff Whelan Chevrolet in Sterling Heights, Mich., near Detroit, in a transaction that closed Monday. Terms weren't disclosed. The store has been rebranded Serra Whelan Chevrolet.

"Serra Whelan Chevrolet will become our eighth Chevrolet point," Serra Automotive President Joe Serra said in an email to employees about the acquisition. "From an organizational standpoint, I am thrilled about this new acquisition as the Chevrolet brand is awesome and being located in Metro Detroit makes it even better."