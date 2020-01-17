Serpentini Auto Group acquires three Pat O'Brien dealerships in Ohio

CLEVELAND — The Serpentini Auto Group, already one of the highest-volume Chevrolet sellers in Ohio, just got a lot bigger.

Bob Serpentini, president and founder of the group bearing his name, and partner Ken Ganley on Thursday announced the acquisition of three Pat O'Brien Chevrolet dealerships in the suburbs of Cleveland. Terms of the deal, which is effective immediately, were not disclosed.

The addition of the three Pat O'Brien Chevrolet stores in Medina, Westlake and Willoughby, Ohio, gives Serpentini a total of six Chevy dealerships in northeast Ohio. Serpentini's existing Chevy stores are in Strongsville, Orrville and Tallmadge, Ohio.

Temporary signage with Serpentini branding is up at the acquired dealerships. Permanent signage should be in place in about a month.