Schomp, Foundation Automotive buy stores in Colorado; Skyway Auto buys in Oklahoma

Two dealership groups have expanded their presence in Colorado, while a relatively new group owned by the founder of Bad Boy Mowers made its second dealership acquisition in the central U.S.

Here's a look at three transactions involving import-brand stores. One deal involved an Automotive News top 150 dealership group.

Schomp Automotive Group bolstered its Denver-area presence on Monday when it bought its first Nissan dealership.

Schomp of Highlands Ranch, Colo., acquired Empire Littleton Nissan from Chris Lenckosz and renamed the store Schomp Nissan.

"It's in Denver, so we see it as sort of a tuck-in to our existing operations," said Michael Dunlap, Schomp's vice president of business development.

Dunlap said Schomp has seven other dealerships in the Denver area.

"We already have sort of the headquarters and the scale to be able to absorb it. It's in the south side of Denver where our home base is; where we already have three stores and a pretty significant customer base," he said. "The price was right, frankly. I mean it's no secret that Nissan has had its struggles of late, but we see the brand on the rebound. There was value in the deal that we thought provided a pretty good return on our cash."

The group said it plans to build a new showroom and a six-lane service drive, with construction set to begin this year and wrap up by late 2022.

Schomp noted that it hired Brian Singh as the dealership's managing partner. Singh was named one of Automotive News' 40 Under 40 in 2020.

Last month, Schomp entered California when it opened BMW of Fairfield, east of Napa, which was an open point, Dunlap said. An "open point" refers to a location an automaker has identified for opening a store.

In February, Schomp acquired a Ford dealership in Aurora, Colo. Last year, it bought Porsche Salt Lake City in a partnership with Elway Group.

Schomp now has 11 dealerships across California, Colorado and Utah. It ranks No. 104 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 8,726 new vehicles in 2020.

National Business Brokers represented Schomp in the Nissan transaction.