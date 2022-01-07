Salesman arrested by SWAT team at Texas dealership

A salesman was arrested by a SWAT team Wednesday at a Hyundai dealership in Rockwall, Texas.

Willie Jermaine Weekley was wanted on two counts of family violence/violation of a protective order by police in nearby Royse City. Royse City officers and Rockwall County sheriff's deputies went to Weekley's workplace, Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall, to arrest him, said Royse City Police Lt. Nick Dial.

When Weekley saw officers waiting for him, he hid in a vehicle on the dealership's lot, a press release from the Royse City Police Department said.

While hiding, Weekley called the victim of the family violence offenses and threatened her, the release said. Weekley told her that he would kill the officers if they attempted to arrest him and would kill her if he escaped, it said.

When the officers could not find Weekley, the Rockwall Police Department SWAT team was called in. Weekley was found after a three-hour search.

"We are always willing and able to assist and help out our surrounding agencies, and we are thankful for our good relationship," Rockwall Police Lt. Jeff Lutes said about the Royse City department.

Weekley was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center.

The dealership declined to comment.