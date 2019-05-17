Sales staffers sue Hendrick, await class-action ruling

If the lawsuit becomes a class action, Yormak estimates there could be hundreds of members in Florida or thousands across the country, with amounts owed to employees topping more than $1 million. He said it would be too onerous to the court if hundreds or thousands of people filed individual lawsuits over the same alleged practices, though he noted damages would vary based on a person's sales record and length of employment.

Hendrick Automotive Group has 96 dealerships in 14 states. A spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit because litigation is pending, though he added that the group strongly has argued that the case is without merit and should be dismissed.

Andrew Reiss, a lawyer representing the Florida dealership and Hendrick Automotive, also declined to comment.

Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples salespeople were to receive 25 percent of gross profit on new-vehicle sales and 30 percent on used-vehicle sales and were promised a minimum payout of $200 a sale, according to the lawsuit. Gross profit was defined as the difference between the sale price and the cost to put the vehicle on the lot.

In one example, plaintiffs said former sales rep Mark Sievert was paid $200 for selling a $70,900 Chevrolet Corvette. The lawsuit argues that Sievert's commission should have been $1,849.79, alleging the cost of the vehicle was misrepresented and sold aftermarket items weren't factored into the commission, nor was the holdback, an additional payment by the automaker to the dealership for selling the vehicle.

Yormak said he reviewed 67 vehicle sales by plaintiffs and found that 91 percent of the time, they received the minimum $200 for selling a vehicle. There were nearly 3,300 deals at the store from October 2015 to May 2017, but not all involved the plaintiffs, according to court records.