Sales staffers sue Hendrick, await class-action ruling

Employees allege underpaid commissions

Hundreds or even thousands of current and former Hendrick Automotive Group salespeople at dealerships across the U.S. could be added as plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that Hendrick deliberately underpaid commissions, if a Florida judge rules to certify the case as a class action.

Collier County Circuit Judge Lauren Brodie heard arguments last week on a class-action motion in the May 2017 case. It's unclear how soon Brodie's ruling could come — but it could potentially be costly to Hendrick, the country's largest privately owned dealership group.

Thirty-three former salespeople at Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples sued the dealership group and store, alleging commissions were cut through various schemes.

The lawsuit claims Hendrick created "three discrete, sophisticated ways to manipulate and misrepresent the accounting on deals" by inflating acquisition costs of vehicles, undervaluing a customer's trade-in and creating service "phantom work" on vehicles. That work included charges such as $299 to add nitrogen to tires when the nitrogen machine was broken or up to $700 to wash and vacuum a vehicle, a former dealership salesman previously told Automotive News.

Yormak: Workers want what’s due.

"We think that this is absolutely appropriate for class certification because Hendrick has been caught with their hand in the cookie jar," said Benjamin Yormak, an employment and disability lawyer in Bonita Springs, Fla., who represents the plaintiffs.

Hendrick and the dealership denied the allegations and argued in court records against class certification, saying the proposed nationwide class is improper and should be limited to Florida. They also said a class action for fraud was "inappropriate" and that the case lacked commonality.

Minimum payment

If the lawsuit becomes a class action, Yormak estimates there could be hundreds of members in Florida or thousands across the country, with amounts owed to employees topping more than $1 million. He said it would be too onerous to the court if hundreds or thousands of people filed individual lawsuits over the same alleged practices, though he noted damages would vary based on a person's sales record and length of employment.

Hendrick Automotive Group has 96 dealerships in 14 states. A spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit because litigation is pending, though he added that the group strongly has argued that the case is without merit and should be dismissed.

Andrew Reiss, a lawyer representing the Florida dealership and Hendrick Automotive, also declined to comment.

Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples salespeople were to receive 25 percent of gross profit on new-vehicle sales and 30 percent on used-vehicle sales and were promised a minimum payout of $200 a sale, according to the lawsuit. Gross profit was defined as the difference between the sale price and the cost to put the vehicle on the lot.

In one example, plaintiffs said former sales rep Mark Sievert was paid $200 for selling a $70,900 Chevrolet Corvette. The lawsuit argues that Sievert's commission should have been $1,849.79, alleging the cost of the vehicle was misrepresented and sold aftermarket items weren't factored into the commission, nor was the holdback, an additional payment by the automaker to the dealership for selling the vehicle.

Yormak said he reviewed 67 vehicle sales by plaintiffs and found that 91 percent of the time, they received the minimum $200 for selling a vehicle. There were nearly 3,300 deals at the store from October 2015 to May 2017, but not all involved the plaintiffs, according to court records.

Varying compensation

Hendrick, also in court records, said it has not entered into any written contracts with the plaintiffs and said compensation terms vary by dealership. The retailer also said two named plaintiffs had not been employed as salespeople but were in different dealership roles, while a third salesperson worked at the store for only three days and didn't sell any vehicles.

If the class is certified, Yormak said, notices would be sent to people identified as potential class members — salespeople employed by Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples and other Hendrick dealerships from May 2012 until May 2017 — and they would be part of the class unless they opt out.

Certifying a class would help "everybody else who's owed money get what's due to them," Yormak said. "And that's what they're asking for. They're not asking for a windfall. They're asking for what they should have been paid from the get-go."

If the judge declines to certify the case as a class action, the lawsuit will continue, and plaintiffs may consider whether to appeal the class issue, Yormak said.

The parties this year agreed the case could be ready for trial in June or July 2020.

More claims likely

Yormak said he believes the same commission-undercutting practices continue at Hendrick dealerships.

"We've spoken to several witnesses, and it still goes on," he said. "There's been no change."

Commission disputes could be a potential issue for other auto retailers. Yormak said his office has fielded several calls alleging similar instances at dealerships across the country, "but without question, Hendrick is the most egregious."

He said he likely will file more claims against Hendrick Automotive dealerships involving other commissioned employees, though he declined to provide more specifics.

Hendrick, of Charlotte, N.C., ranks No. 6 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 111,845 new vehicles in 2018.

