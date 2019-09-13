Rolls-Royce expands dealership footprint to Denver

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas is going west for its newest dealership.

The British ultraluxury brand said Friday it has opened a location in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

This marks the automaker's 38th dealership in the U.S. and 45th in the Americas region, which also includes Canada, Brazil, Chile and Mexico. The Americas region is the brand's largest globally.

"As our family of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has grown over the past years, it's critical that we provide a face and home for Rolls-Royce throughout North America," said Martin Fritsches, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas, in a statement.

The new location is a member of the Stewart's Classics of Colorado group, which also has Ferrari, Bentley and Lotus in its brand portfolio.

Initially, Rolls-Royce will share space with the other brands under one roof but construction of a new showroom will begin soon.

Prior to adding the Denver location, the closest Rolls-Royce dealership would have been in Scottsdale, Ariz., St. Louis or Las Vegas, nearly 800 miles away.

The automaker sold 4,107 vehicles globally in 2018, a record sales year for the company.

Rolls-Royce's newest nameplate is the Cullinan SUV, which went on sale late last year, giving the brand another segment to compete in.

"It's the equation of one plus one equals more than two," Fritsches told Automotive News earlier earlier this year. "Not only do we have an additional product, and an additional sale, but our brand awareness is totally different. The dealers often see it with a totally different perspective and business opportunity."