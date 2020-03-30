Robert Garff, chairman of 10th largest U.S. dealer group, dead from COVID-19 complications

Robert Garff, chairman of the 10th largest U.S. auto dealer group and former Republican speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, died Sunday of complications from COVID-19, according to his daughter. He was 77.
To expand his dealer group, Garff partnered with a nonindustry investor in 2006, defying convention and ruffling automaker feathers. Leveraging his relationship with Leucadia National Corp., Garff expanded his father's dealership enterprise to 49 stores from 10.
Ken Garff Automotive Group, of Salt Lake City, Utah, is named for Garff's father, who founded the group in 1932. Today, the group has stores in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Nevada and California. Ken Garff Automotive Group retailed 59,305 new vehicles in 2019.
Robert and his wife, Katherine, tested positive for COVID-19 after driving back from a trip to Palm Springs, Calif. Both self-quarantined, though Garff's condition worsened and he was hospitalized last week. He died in the hospital.
Garff is survived by five children and 21 grandchildren, according to the group's website.