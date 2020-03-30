Robert Garff, chairman of 10th largest U.S. dealer group, dead from COVID-19 complications

Garff

Robert Garff

Robert Garff, chairman of the 10th largest U.S. auto dealer group and former Republican speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, died Sunday of complications from COVID-19, according to his daughter. He was 77.

To expand his dealer group, Garff partnered with a nonindustry investor in 2006, defying convention and ruffling automaker feathers. Leveraging his relationship with Leucadia National Corp., Garff expanded his father's dealership enterprise to 49 stores from 10.

Ken Garff Automotive Group, of Salt Lake City, Utah, is named for Garff's father, who founded the group in 1932. Today, the group has stores in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Nevada and California. Ken Garff Automotive Group retailed 59,305 new vehicles in 2019.

Robert and his wife, Katherine, tested positive for COVID-19 after driving back from a trip to Palm Springs, Calif. Both self-quarantined, though Garff's condition worsened and he was hospitalized last week. He died in the hospital.

Garff is survived by five children and 21 grandchildren, according to the group's website.

Family man

Several of Garff's children work for the dealership group and his daughter, Melissa Garff Ballard, followed in her father's political footsteps. Garff Ballard represents North Salt Lake in the Utah House.

In a Facebook post, Garff Ballard shared a photo of her and her father inside the Utah State Capitol.

"My loving dad passed away peacefully today from COVID-19. He has lived a long and happy life, full of vigor and love for our state and our families. I count myself blessed to be serving in the Utah House of Representatives just as my dad did," she wrote.

"It was really unexpected," Garff Ballard told the Salt Lake Tribune. "And my mother is still battling this at home."

When Ken Garff died in 1997, the dealership group had 10 stores. Robert Garff had plans to expand, and found a solution revolutionary for its time.

Now prevalent in automotive ownership, joining forces with equity partners was largely in its infancy when Garff struck a deal with Leucadia, a public investment company, in 2006. The joint venture — undertaken with the purpose of buying dealerships — allowed Ken Garff Automotive to consistently rest among the 10 biggest dealership groups in the country ranked by new-vehicle sales. The partnership dissolved in 2018.

Though lucrative, the partnership had limitations. It was important to Garff that he never lose management control over the group. He told Automotive News in 2007 that his wish of passing along the family business to his two sons and son-in-law drove that strategy. Garff himself swept floors in his father's body shop when he was 13 years old.

Automakers were hesitant at the time to accept franchise ownership that included nonindustry backing, though Garff predicted his business model would be widely adopted in time.

"The factories want one person they can call who is in charge," Garff said in 2007. "In our company, that's me."

Olympic leader

Garff also is remembered as chairman of the organizing committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Amid accusations that Utah won its Olympic bid through bribery, Garff brought on board Mitt Romney, whom he appointed CEO of the games.

"The scandal that surrounded the games could have overwhelmed our collective commitment, but Bob's genuine goodness, clear-eyed optimism and can-do management experience helped to reignite our confidence and community spirit," Romney said in a statement Sunday. "The games were arguably the best ever, in large measure thanks to the character and care of Bob Garff."

Romney, now a Republican U.S. senator, later ran for president unsuccessfully in 2012.

