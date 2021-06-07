In Roadster, CDK sees digital growth

CDK will draw on its Fortellis open network development platform to improve Roadster's ability to integrate into dealerships' back-end systems, no matter which DMS or customer relationship management system a store uses, executives told Automotive News. Dealerships will not need to use CDK's DMS or consumer relationship management products to use Roadster.

The companies have not yet discussed whether CDK customers will receive any pricing incentives as a result of the combination, Moss said.

"It's very important that we continue to have a Switzerland approach and continue to work really closely with all of our other customers that might be on a different DMS or a different CRM system," Moss said, adding that the goal is to offer vehicle buyers an easier experience whether they complete a purchase online, at a dealership or in some combination of the two.

"The customer wants to be able to do that seamlessly across all those pieces," he said. "We felt this was the best way that you could put all those pieces together to really accelerate what we've been trying to do at Roadster for the last six or seven years."

Moss and CDK executives said the deal began to come together about six months ago after a longer partnership between the companies integrating Roadster with CDK's systems, including its Elead customer relationship management system.