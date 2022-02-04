Reynolds to look at acquisitions, become more public-facing

Reynolds and Reynolds Co. aims to step up its acquisition activity as the retail technology giant charts its future product portfolio.
In addition, the privately held dealership management system provider will take a more public stance with the industry, company President Chris Walsh told Automotive News. That will happen through both Walsh's role as the public face of Reynolds and with the hiring of an industry relations director, whose job will be to engage with groups such as state and national dealer trade associations and dealership consultants.
Walsh, 57, who was promoted to company president in January from his role as executive vice president of sales and marketing, also will help steer the Dayton, Ohio, company's ongoing work to simplify its DMS contracts and improve its relationships with dealer customers who have perceived Reynolds to be inflexible.