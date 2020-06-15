Reynolds CEO allegations exposed in Bermuda case

Bob Brockman, head of the largest private dealership management system company in the U.S., is under criminal investigation on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering, a former employee alleges in a civil case in Bermuda.

Australian lawyer Evatt Tamine cited the allegations against Brockman in court testimony in a case in Bermuda involving Brockman's trusts. Tamine is being investigated there separately on suspicion of stealing more than $20 million from a company administering Brockman's charitable trust fund, of which Tamime was a director for eight years.

Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio, a DMS provider to dealerships and manufacturers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The company, which also has offices in Texas, employs more than 4,300 people.

"Reynolds and Reynolds is not a party to these matters, and therefore we cannot comment," company spokesman Tom Schwartz told Automotive News.

Tamine said the claims against him are part of attempts to obstruct a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Brockman's tax affairs, according to a March 26 judgment filed in the Supreme Court of Bermuda.