Reynolds and Reynolds promotes president, COO

Reynolds and Reynolds Co. said Thursday it has promoted two executives to the roles of president and COO.

The privately held dealership management system provider said Chris Walsh, previously the company's executive vice president of sales and marketing, is taking over as president. Willie Daughters, 54, formerly Reynolds' executive vice president of operations, is COO. Both moves took effect immediately.

Reynolds CEO Tommy Barras was named president and COO in June 2020, and the company said when Barras was promoted to CEO in November 2020 that he also would retain those titles. Barras succeeded then-CEO Bob Brockman, who stepped down following indictment on federal tax evasion charges.

"Chris and Willie are two of our most accomplished and respected leaders," Barras said in a statement. "Both have broad experience leading all facets of large, complex functions at Reynolds, and they lead with great clarity and a focus on customers."