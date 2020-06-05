Reynolds and Reynolds promotes Barras to president, COO

Dealership technology company Reynolds and Reynolds Co. this week named Tommy Barras its president and COO, a new role that will report directly to Chairman and CEO Bob Brockman.

Prior to his appointment Wednesday, Barras, 61, had served as Reynolds' executive vice president of software development since 2008, the company said Friday. He has worked on software development since the 1980s.

"With more than 40 years in the industry and with the company, Tommy understands in amazing detail the core strengths of our software and products, and how both fit into a dealership's operations as a retailer," Brockman said in a statement. "Tommy has been involved in developing virtually every major software and product initiative across the company, and his product achievements have been an important key to our success."

Reynolds provides technology to dealerships, including dealership management and customer relationship management systems.

Barras is the first executive to jointly hold the president and COO titles, a Reynolds spokesman said.

Rob Nalley, Reynolds' vice chairman, took over as president in 2017 after the departure of Ron Lamb. Nalley will retain the vice chairman role with Barras' appointment, the company said.

"I love building software," Barras said on his executive profile on Reynolds' website. "I'm a product and software guy, and fascinated by the endless details of both."