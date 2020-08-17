Retailers spend big to split off Jeep showrooms

The coronavirus pandemic slammed tourist-dependent Las Vegas more than most U.S. cities, but some high rollers are still in town.
A prominent comedian stopped by Jeep Only last week, one of the few standalone Jeep dealerships in the country, and bought a Wrangler that was on display with nearly $19,000 worth of accessories. But not before tacking on $6,800 in additional options.
While that's not a typical sale, co-owner John Grant says the store's sole focus on Jeep has helped it draw fans who can spend big money loading up their vehicles. The dealership, which opened in March, sells T-shirts and plays rock 'n' roll music while paying homage to the brand's past with displays of old Jeeps. Grant said the atmosphere is designed to create an experience for customers.
"This Jeep lifestyle is different," Grant told Automotive News. "In the standalone store, these people are fun, they wear blue jeans, they wear T-shirts, they are definitely in the upper-income model. It is amazing what people will do and what they spend personalizing these vehicles."
He added, with a laugh: "You would almost say it's insane."
After spending a decade consolidating its brands under one dealership roof, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been seeking exclusivity in recent years for its highly profitable Jeep brand in certain markets. The automaker is looking to grow Jeep by creating unique shopping experiences for some of its most critical buyers, who continue to drive the brand forward despite an ongoing health crisis.
In Las Vegas, Grant is delivering 100 Jeeps a month, more than double the brand's volume last year at his full-line FCA store across the street.