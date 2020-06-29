In retail, jobs may be gone for good

Consumer-facing roles, particularly in sales, and support positions were among the first to go as restrictions on vehicle sales — primarily in the Northeast and Midwest — shuttered stores and halted all but service and emergency business, Robinson said.

Job listings began to return as dealers received the federal payroll loan money. As of June 22, estimated job listings had rebounded 14 percent across the sector from the mid-April low, Hireology said. The estimated number of open listings, however, still lagged pre-virus levels by about 9 percent.

Alan Haig, president of Haig Partners, a dealer advisory firm in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said several dealers have told him they've made permanent cuts, eliminating 10 to 15 percent of staffers.

"Probably their weakest performers — and they're finding that they're able to do a lot of business with fewer people," Haig said.

Average sales per employee rose at dealerships during the height of virus-related closures, from 13 before COVID-19 to 18 in April, according to a study of 236 franchised and independent dealerships conducted jointly by NADA and digital retailing vendor Roadster.

NADA Chairman Rhett Ricart said the Paycheck Protection Program has been "critical" for dealers, who have used it to "protect as many jobs as they can."

"That's what that money was meant for, and that's what dealers are using it for," Ricart said, "because you know how difficult it is to find really good service technicians and really good people in any business."

Ricart said his own group, with seven new-car dealerships and a used-car store in Groveport, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, is bringing back employees as automakers ramp up production and customers are released from stay-at-home orders.

New Jersey dealer Sandidge said her dealership's head count of about 40 shrank to as low as 17.

When Miller Buick-GMC received its federal loan in April, most employees weren't ready to come back, Sandidge said. It took another month to woo back furloughed staff, she said.

The store's head count is now in the "upper 30s," she said. And depending on business volume, some terminated employees may still be asked to return, she said.

"The first month was tough," Sandidge said. "The second month, it started to thaw a little bit, and now I'm pretty much back to normal."

Greg Rairdon, owner of Rairdon Automotive Group in Kirkland, Wash., which has about 10 stores, said his group put a "significant" number of employees on what he called standby unemployment in late March. After receiving the federal loan, he was able to rehire 96 percent of those workers, Rairdon said.

"It allowed us to bring our talent back and really bring our core staff back," he said.