Requiring customers to wear masks ‘easier said than done'

Diehl Automotive Group President Corina Diehl told Automotive News she has fielded at least one complaint on social media from a customer upset that others weren't wearing masks when the person visited one of her dealerships in suburban Pittsburgh.

Diehl makes masks available to customers and requires employees to wear them but said she does not mandate them for customers.

She is concerned in part about customers with medical conditions arguing that such policies are discriminatory.

"Who knows what underlying issues they have?" Diehl said.

She noted at least one grocery store chain, Giant Eagle, has been sued for its mask-required policy, with the suit alleging it discriminates against people with disabilities. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has implemented a statewide mandate that masks be worn by everyone inside a business but granted exceptions for those with medical conditions and for children under 2.

Diehl also said guidelines in the Americans with Disabilities Act say she cannot turn away customers who refuse to wear a mask. But there appears to be some misunderstanding on that front. The U.S. Department of Justice said June 30 that the federal law "does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations."