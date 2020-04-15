Rep. Mike Kelly recovering after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly continues to self-isolate at his home in Butler, Pa., after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

The Republican congressman described himself to the Erie Times-News this week as almost back to normal, but he is staying at home with his wife.

Automotive News has reached out to Kelly for additional comment.

Kelly — who also owns Mike Kelly Automotive, which retails Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai and Toyota brands in Butler — announced his diagnosis on Twitter and in a press release March 27, the same day the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package was signed into law by President Donald Trump. Kelly was not in Washington for the House vote.

Kelly said in the release that he began experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms" and contacted his primary care physician, who ordered a COVID-19 test. He obtained the test through a drive-through site at Butler Memorial Hospital.

"My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover," Kelly said. "Additionally, my staff is tele-working and still available to constituents who need assistance."