Rep. Mike Kelly asks Supreme Court to nullify Biden win in Pa.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, an auto dealer in Pennsylvania, on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an emergency order that would block his state from certifying its election results, including Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.

The Republican congressman and other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent Pennsylvania from taking any further action to certify its results of the Nov. 3 election and to undo any such actions already taken, according to the filing.

Kelly's request comes after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Saturday dismissed a challenge, led by the congressman, of the state's mail-in voting system. The suit argues that provisions of Act 77 — an election reform bill signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf last year expanding mail-in voting — are unconstitutional.

Pennsylvania certified its presidential election results Nov. 24, declaring Democrat Biden the winner.

Kelly owns Mike Kelly Automotive, which retails Cadillac, Chevrolet, Kia, Hyundai and Toyota brands in Pennsylvania — a state where auto sales were temporarily banned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congressman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.