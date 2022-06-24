Q1 buy-sells tracking on same busy pace as '21

The U.S. dealership buy-sell market so far is tracking at a similar pace to a busy 2021, widely considered the biggest year for store acquisitions in history.

Data compiled by buy-sell experts and Automotive News for this year's first quarter showed that deal-making has largely continued its momentum.

Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side firm in Incline Village, Nev., estimated in its latest Blue Sky Report that dealership transactions in the first three months of 2022 increased 9.1 percent to 72. Transactions, as counted by Kerrigan Advisors, can be single- or multiple-store deals.

Kerrigan Advisors estimated that 22 multiple-dealership transactions occurred in the first quarter, representing 31 percent of the buy-sell market.