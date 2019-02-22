Publics adapt as buy-sells rev up

This month, Asbury, the nation's seventh-largest auto retailer, said it signed an agreement to buy the four-store Bill Estes Automotive Group in the Indianapolis market. The transaction is set to close by the end of March, and the stores are expected to generate $250 million in annual revenue.

"The Asbury leadership team believes that our company will be a good steward of this family business that has a long legacy of quality service in the Indianapolis market," Asbury told Automotive News.

Asbury CEO David Hult said the buy-sell environment is more active now than it was at any point last year.

"What that means from a net standpoint to us — if we're going to add one or 14 stores — I really couldn't tell you," he said. "It's very easy to acquire some. It's much harder to run it, so we want to be thoughtful."

Last year, Asbury acquired a Chevrolet store and a Toyota store in the Atlanta market and a Honda store in the Indianapolis market.

AutoNation, the largest new-vehicle retailer, acquired Shelly BMW in Southern California last year, with annual revenue of $140 million. AutoNation also was awarded four Jaguar-Land Rover open points in Florida, California, Texas and Maryland. The combined annual revenue for the stores is $400 million.

AutoNation during the first nine months of last year was mostly a seller, divesting eight domestic, five import and two luxury dealerships.

CFO Cheryl Miller told analysts last week on a call that additional sales are likely in 2019, though perhaps fewer than in recent years.

While the publics are buying stores that fit their business profiles, they're also selling others.

Sonic, which sold three stores that needed upgrades to meet factory mandates last year, also sold two more in January that automakers wanted moved into new facilities, Sonic President Jeff Dyke told Automotive News last week.

"They wanted us to buy property and build new buildings and you can't find a more expensive place on the planet to buy property and build buildings than in the [Washington] D.C. area," Dyke said. "The answer's no. We're just not going to do that."

The two stores represented $240 million in annual revenue, but Sonic said it couldn't justify the expected return on the required investments.

So the fifth-largest U.S. auto retailer sold the Lexus and Honda stores to Graham Holdings, an Arlington, Va., conglomerate.

In 2018, Sonic sold a total of seven franchised dealerships. In addition, Sonic opened a Land Rover dealership in the Atlanta area and terminated a Cadillac franchise in California.

Lithia shed eight dealerships last year. Penske also said it's carefully looking at underachieving stores with deteriorating profits that may need facility updates. The company is weighing whether to invest or sell those stores.