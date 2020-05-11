Public retailers: Rebound starting

In the last 10 days of April in the U.S., new-vehicle sales rose 33 percent, and used-vehicle sales jumped 51 percent, compared with the first 10 days of the month, Penske officials said last week. The company's U.S. parts and service business has risen about 9 percent for each of the last few weeks compared with the previous week, CEO Roger Penske said in a call with analysts.

Penske's results appear even better in early May. Through the first five days of May, the retailer's U.S. new-vehicle sales were down 28.5 percent and used-vehicle sales were down 17.7 percent compared with the previous year's results. That's much better than April when Penske's U.S. new-vehicle sales tumbled

53 percent and used-vehicle sales fell 42 percent vs. April 2019.

Other public dealership groups, which all reported lower first-quarter net income and revenue, cited similar trends.

For Group 1 Automotive Inc., U.S. retail sales plummeted 55 percent in the first week of April but steadily recovered to finish April down 26 percent. Service-and-parts sales dropped 48 percent in the first week of April but were down 30 percent in the last week of the month.

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's president of U.S. and Brazil operations, said in a call with analysts last week that automaker promotions helped retail sales.

"A lot of what's driving it are the incentives that are out there, including the 0 percent financing that's available by many OEMs," Kenningham said.