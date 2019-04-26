Public groups stepping up e-commerce retail efforts

The nation's public retailers are deepening their deployment and investment in e-commerce platforms and initiatives to help customers go further in buying — or selling — a vehicle before stepping into a dealership.

The six public dealership groups, as they reported first-quarter earnings last week, highlighted growing digital efforts ranging from smartphone applications to appraise a trade-in to expanding digital retailing to more stores and automating more of the buying process.

First-quarter highlights

  • Asbury:
  • Net income rose with gains in parts and service, used vehicles and F&I
  • AutoNation:
  • Net income and revenue slid, but vehicle profit margins grew
  • Group 1:
  • Net income jumped as used-vehicle and parts-and-service gains made up for lower new-vehicle sales
  • Lithia:
  • Record-high revenue and higher net income was led by F&I, parts and service, and used vehicles
  • Penske:
  • Net income and revenue declined on vehicle shortages, though parts and service shined
  • Sonic:
  • Net income grew on first-time profits from EchoPark used-vehicle stores and record F&I

Source: Companies

At least three of the retailers also reported significant year-over-year growth in customers booking service appointments online. Penske Automotive Group Inc. said online appointment scheduling increased nearly 30 percent, while online payments jumped nearly 40 percent. Group 1 Automotive Inc. said 25 percent of appointments were scheduled online in the first quarter.

And Asbury Automotive Group Inc. said its online service appointment volume surged from 25,000 in the first quarter of 2016 to 120,000 in 2019's first quarter.

"We are piloting innovative processes that together with new technology, save our guests time, enhance their shopping experience and allow for a seamless transition between online and store-based interactions," Asbury CEO David Hult told analysts last week.

Asbury, the seventh-largest U.S. franchised auto retailer, said vehicle sales through its Push Start Internet buying process rose 19 percent to 3,600 vehicles in the quarter.

The public retailers also continue to invest in technology for customers to complete more of the buying process online.

Penske, the nation's second-largest franchised retailer, in the second half of the year plans to launch a program called Digital Dealership for customers at its CarSense used-vehicle supercenters in the U.S. and in its franchised used-vehicle business in the UK. Now, a third of its U.S. vehicle sales stem from digital sources.

"It's all about selling more vehicles online. The Digital Dealership is essentially new websites that are designed to sell vehicles online where a customer will be able to go online, value their trade, price out the new car, select their financing, send their documents in and sign online where they can," Penske spokesman Anthony Pordon told Automotive News.

Buyers also will be able to schedule home delivery. In some cases, wet-ink signatures will be required, Pordon said.

‘Very-few-clicks'

Group 1, the country's fourth-largest franchised retailer, will expand its digital retailing efforts to all of its 116 U.S. stores by the end of June, up from 47 locations now, company executives said last week.

"Our goal is to do business when and how our customers want to do business with us," Daryl Kenningham, president of U.S. operations, told analysts.

Group 1's program allows customers to visit a dealership website, select a vehicle, submit an offer, go through the finance-and-insurance process and eventually select whether they want to pick up the car or have it delivered.

"It's a very simple, very-few-clicks process to get all the way through," Kenningham told Automotive News.

The close rate for digital customers is almost double those coming via other means, Kenningham said.

Sonic Automotive Inc. aims to add more lenders to its Digital One-Stop initiative, an online car-buying tool that will allow customers to prequalify for financing on specific vehicles, before launching it, President Jeff Dyke told analysts.

Within the past few weeks, Sonic has made its CarCash smartphone app available for downloads by consumers and even other dealers, Dyke said. The CarCash app gives users a quick vehicle appraisal and purchase offer.

"It should take you three, four, five minutes to appraise your car [and] another three or four or five minutes to get an answer back from our retail trade center," Dyke said.

Sonic, the fifth-largest group in the U.S., is banking on the app to bring in more inventory for its EchoPark brand of standalone used-vehicle stores. Sonic CEO David Smith told Automotive News that CarCash will be "extremely easy" for mom-and-pop dealerships to use to receive trade-in values for their customers and then sell those vehicles to Sonic.

Lithia Motors Inc., the nation's third-largest auto retailer, has invested in used-vehicle startup Shift Technologies and launched an omnichannel pilot for used vehicles at 14 stores in Pittsburgh. Omnichannel refers to a seamless buying experience, whether the consumer shops from a computer, mobile device or in the store. In the Lithia pilot, buyers can shop online, upload their driver's license and insurance cards to complete an online credit application, sell or trade their vehicles and set up home delivery or go to the store for pick-up.

Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer said the system can value 80 percent of vehicles in minutes. "We believe that could be perfected to upwards of high 90 percentile, and really push that into a window that's a matter of seconds rather than minutes," DeBoer told Automotive News.

Photo
Liebert: "Using their phones."

New AutoNation CEO Carl Liebert, who took the reins of the nation's largest new-vehicle retailer in March, wants to leverage the company's digital investments to improve customer experience. AutoNation launched its AutoNation Express online vehicle-buying platform in 2014. Liebert, who built a digital platform for USAA members in his previous role as COO of that company, said increasing AutoNation's mobile capability is a clear focus.

"We've got to be mobile first," Liebert told Automotive News. "That's where our customers are. They're using their phones. This is where our techs are. They're using their phones. Our sales team is using their phones."

Mobile opportunities include improving customer ability to make and manage service appointments and to shop for and find desired vehicles among AutoNation's inventory, he said. Liebert said he is putting together several pilots to test ideas.

Liebert will also explore using digital tools to help stores operate more efficiently.

"I know there's state-by-state rules and laws and regulations that we ought to follow," he said. "But I look at the sheer amount of manual tasks and paperwork that our teammates have to do. There's a great automation opportunity."

David Muller, Amy Wilson and Jackie Charniga contributed to this report.

