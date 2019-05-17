Public dealership groups: Small in number, huge in clout

But there's no doubt the public groups are a powerful voice for the entire dealer network. By going public, they showed the potential of auto retailing and helped transform an industry of mostly self-funded small businesses into one flush with cash from big banks and private-equity firms.

The publics have heavily influenced the industry in terms of scale, scope, management processes and dealership valuations, said Jim Press, president of RML Automotive in Lewisville, Texas.

"Public retailers have been a positive influence on the entire auto dealer retail organization and still represent a fairly small percentage but have a big impact," said Press, a Toyota executive during the fledgling public retail era who later became co-president of Chrysler Group.

Today, many private dealership groups count on the publics' candor with automakers because the publics have the heft to speak on behalf of retailers at large. Especially now, with an unclear future looming over auto retailing, many private groups are watching the six publics — AutoNation Inc., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Sonic Automotive Inc. and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. — for hints on how to cope with the anticipated disruptions.

Before the groups went public, auto retailing "was a hidden industry," said auto analyst Maryann Keller, principal of Maryann Keller & Associates. "It was a mom and pop kind of industry — or viewed that way."

The public offerings raised the profile of auto retailing, she said. As public companies, the six retailers are required to have calls with analysts to explain quarterly earnings results, which continues to be a "great source of information," Keller said. Executives at the public groups are vocal, she said, and "If something was selling slowly, or they were getting inventory pushed on them, they would tell you."

For example, Mike Jackson, CEO of AutoNation for two decades before stepping aside in March, has been known as an energetic, blunt voice in the industry. Jackson remains as executive chairman at AutoNation.