For public retailers, low vehicle supply is worrying

"Inventories are about as low, in my opinion, as we can physically take them," AutoNation Inc.'s outgoing CEO Mike Jackson, who retires Monday, Nov. 1, told analysts last month.

AutoNation, as of Oct. 21, carried about 25 new vehicles per franchised store, according to an Automotive News estimate. Several other public dealership groups were right there with them at various points during the last

month: Group 1 Automotive Inc. with an estimated 23 new vehicles per U.S. dealership; Penske Automotive Group Inc. with an estimated 26 per store; and Sonic Automotive Inc. with an estimated 28 per store.

And they aren't alone. It's not unusual to visit dealerships without a single new vehicle in stock, Paul Walser, chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said last week at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants Dealership Conference.

"This correction has in many ways been good — but it can go too far," said Walser, partner in Walser Automotive Group in Edina, Minn. "It was really, really great in the first half of the year. Now the inventory thing is starting to get too low. Dealers are still doing well, but now, all of a sudden, there's nothing to sell."