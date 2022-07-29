At public retailers, inventory still hasn't turned a corner

Despite some minor gains in new-vehicle inventory levels, executives leading the nation's public dealership groups say they still aren't seeing signs that a material shift in supply is underway.

All six major public franchised retailers in late July reported that new-vehicle days' supply level improved by two to five days between the end of March and the end of June. But company leaders generally said they believe the constrained inventory situation has yet to turn a corner toward lasting recovery.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. CEO Earl Hesterberg said last week that he doesn't think an inventory rebuild is "going to happen overnight."